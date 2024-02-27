Former Perthshire school could be turned into holiday let

A former Perthshire school could be turned into a five-bedroom holiday let.

The C-listed former Straloch Primary School – about eight miles from Pitlochry – sits close to Cairngorms National Park.

Built in 1849 and extended in 1875, the property, which was previously run by Perth and Kinross Council, operated as a school until 2011.

It was then mothballed after pupil numbers fell to just two, before the council confirmed it was closed for good in 2017.

Plans to transform former Straloch Primary School into five-bed holiday let

The building then went to auction in 2023 and was bought by Lucy Holt, from neighbouring Straloch House.

Lucy – who was a pupil at the school – now aims to bring it back into use.

A planning statement from agent Galbraith said: “Due to the location and proximity to Perthshire’s strong tourist route, the property is in a prime location to convert to a five-bedroom short-term holiday let trading as Straloch Highland Retreats.

“One of the main considerations is to retain the character of the building and the surrounding setting with minimal alterations.”

Plans include transforming two of the classrooms into kitchen, dining and living spaces.

An en-suite master bedroom would also be created on the ground floor with further bedrooms on the first floor.

The statement added: “The proposals have been carefully considered and investigated to provide the correct strategy for this project without a detrimental impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the building.

“The primary goal is to conserve the historical asset, avoid empty buildings and prevent further deterioration of the structure and fabric.”

The plans will be considered in the coming months.

Perth and Kinross is already home to several highly rated holiday lets.