Former Perthshire school could be turned into holiday let

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Former Perthshire school could be turned into holiday let

Straloch Primary School was mothballed in 2011 after its pupil numbers fell to just two.

By Neil Henderson
The former Straloch Primary School building.
The former Straloch Primary School building. Image: Shepherds

A former Perthshire school could be turned into a five-bedroom holiday let.

The C-listed former Straloch Primary School – about eight miles from Pitlochry – sits close to Cairngorms National Park.

Built in 1849 and extended in 1875, the property, which was previously run by Perth and Kinross Council, operated as a school until 2011.

It was then mothballed after pupil numbers fell to just two, before the council confirmed it was closed for good in 2017.

Plans to transform former Straloch Primary School into five-bed holiday let

The building then went to auction in 2023 and was bought by Lucy Holt, from neighbouring Straloch House.

Lucy – who was a pupil at the school – now aims to bring it back into use.

A planning statement from agent Galbraith said: “Due to the location and proximity to Perthshire’s strong tourist route, the property is in a prime location to convert to a five-bedroom short-term holiday let trading as Straloch Highland Retreats.

“One of the main considerations is to retain the character of the building and the surrounding setting with minimal alterations.”

One of the former classrooms at Straloch Primary School. Image: Shepherds
Inside the former Straloch Primary School building. Image: Shepherds

Plans include transforming two of the classrooms into kitchen, dining and living spaces.

An en-suite master bedroom would also be created on the ground floor with further bedrooms on the first floor.

The statement added: “The proposals have been carefully considered and investigated to provide the correct strategy for this project without a detrimental impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the building.

“The primary goal is to conserve the historical asset, avoid empty buildings and prevent further deterioration of the structure and fabric.”

The plans will be considered in the coming months.

Perth and Kinross is already home to several highly rated holiday lets.

More from Perth & Kinross

Robert Notman. Image: Facebook
Gangland thug smacked Perth Prison guard in row over missing underpants
St Leonard's Bank bridge, with car driving past tattered billboards
Is Perth eyesore bridge set for long-overdue facelift?
Group of parents standing outside Pitlochry High School.
Pitlochry parents fear moving leisure centre and library to school community campus will be…
Protestors outside Birnam Arts building by Dunkeld
'Save Birnam library' campaigners stage protest against council cuts
How the proposed new Lidl could look
Lidl reveals fresh plans for Perth supermarket as new 3D images released
Sharyn McInally-Johnston.
Perthshire mum's GoFundMe probed by police investigating missing money claims
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Christopher Harper. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/02/2024
Under-the-influence Dundee driver caused two-car smash that blocked A9 in Perthshire
Quick-thinking by Skye Innes helped save neighbour Albert Garrick after he fell near his Perth home.
'She saved my life': Perth pensioner thanks neighbour who came to his rescue after…
Marli Laing was thrown from her horse, Pride, when she was spooked by a passing car. Image: Jodi Wallace/Google Street View
Perthshire teen thrown from horse and trampled on after fast driver spooked animal
Scott Chalmers.
Perth engineer's shock as song he wrote two decades ago in parents' house becomes…

Conversation