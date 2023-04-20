Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Perthshire primary school that closed more than five years ago is to be sold at auction.

Straloch Primary School closed its doors for the final time in March 2017, and the building has lay empty ever since.

The property is to be sold at auction next month.

It is being marketed for a guide price of £70,000 by agents Shepherd.

Its listing states: “The former primary school is single storey in height and of stone construction with a pitched slate roof over with a more modern extension to the rear of concrete block construction and slate roof over.

“The former schoolhouse is two-storey in height and is interlinked with the primary school and is of similar construction.”

Residential potential for former school

Jonathan Reid, partner at Shepherd, said: “We have been instructed by Perth and Kinross Council to market and sell at our upcoming auction.

“From our experience in the disposal of other similar buildings and ex-school properties we expect there will be a good level of interest.

“We expect that to primarily be from those seeking to convert the premises into residential use.”

The auction for the 2,541 sq ft property will take place on May 4 at 2.30pm.

Straloch Primary School, which sits at the foot of the Cairngorms, was built in 1875.

The school covered a catchment area of 119 miles. However, it was set to welcome only two pupils in 2011/12.

From August 2011, the school was mothballed and operations were suspended. It was eventually shut for good little over six years ago.

