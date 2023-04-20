Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction

The school was shut for the final time in March 2017 and is now being sold at auction.

By Gavin Harper
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
The former Straloch Primary School building is up for sale. Image: Shepherds.

A former Perthshire primary school that closed more than five years ago is to be sold at auction.

Straloch Primary School closed its doors for the final time in March 2017, and the building has lay empty ever since.

The property is to be sold at auction next month.

It is being marketed for a guide price of £70,000 by agents Shepherd.

Inside the former Perthshire primary school building
Inside the former Straloch Primary School building. Image: Shepherd.

Its listing states: “The former primary school is single storey in height and of stone construction with a pitched slate roof over with a more modern extension to the rear of concrete block construction and slate roof over.

“The former schoolhouse is two-storey in height and is interlinked with the primary school and is of similar construction.”

Residential potential for former school

Jonathan Reid, partner at Shepherd, said: “We have been instructed by Perth and Kinross Council to market and sell at our upcoming auction.

“From our experience in the disposal of other similar buildings and ex-school properties we expect there will be a good level of interest.

“We expect that to primarily be from those seeking to convert the premises into residential use.”

The auction for the 2,541 sq ft property will take place on May 4 at 2.30pm.

One of the former classrooms at Straloch Primary School in Perthshire,
One of the former classrooms at Straloch Primary School in Perthshire, which is being sold at auction next month. Image: Shepherd.

Straloch Primary School, which sits at the foot of the Cairngorms, was built in 1875.

The school covered a catchment area of 119 miles. However, it was set to welcome only two pupils in 2011/12.

The exterior of the up for auction school.
Straloch Primary School. Image: Shepherd.

From August 2011, the school was mothballed and operations were suspended. It was eventually shut for good little over six years ago.

See inside former Perthshire school

Inside the school. Image: Shepherd.
The former Straloch Primary School is being sold at auction. Image: Shepherd.
The school could become a residential property, if planning permission Is given. Image: Shepherd.

