Dundee man accused of using EnchroChat to run major drugs operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man accused of using EnchroChat to run major drugs operation

Prosecutors allege that Aaron Bradford, 35, used the secretive network to discuss obtaining and supplying drugs.

By Ciaran Shanks
Bradford is on trial at the High Court in Dundee
Bradford is on trial at the High Court in Dundee

A jury has been urged to convict a man accused of running a major drugs operation linked to serious organised crime from his Dundee home.

Prosecutors allege that Aaron Bradford, 35, used the secretive EncroChat network to discuss obtaining and supplying drugs.

The High Court in Dundee heard how police raided the home Bradford rented on Strachan Avenue and found a hydraulic press machine in the garage and blenders which had traces of cocaine.

Jurors heard claims that packaging linked to blocks of cocaine were also found in a bin in the garage along with a glove containing Bradford’s DNA.

Bradford denies all of the allegations against him. He has incriminated another man who denied being a drugs runner or courier for Bradford.

Tick lists and samurai sword

The raid on the address in June 2020 was linked to Operation Venetic, a European-wide probe that managed to penetrate EncroChat, an underground phone network associated with criminals trading drugs and weapons across the continent.

Communications uncovered in the EncroChat crackdown found numerous messages shared by a user named “El Pazo” which was allegedly linked to a mobile phone used by Bradford.

The trial is ongoing at Dundee High Court

No significant quantities of drugs or cash were found in the property. The court heard two notebooks consistent with “tick lists” were discovered in the house as well as a samurai sword.

A Land Rover Discovery was also found in the driveway which was registered to the other man but insured by Bradford.

Closing speeches

Advocate depute Lindsey Dalziel told the jury: “Aaron Bradford was at the centre of this. Questions you have to ask yourself are ‘was there criminality going on?’

“You know there were many items taken out of the house covered in cocaine. Did Aaron Bradford agree to do something? I suggest of course he did and if he was El Pazo, he was never off the phone telling people where to go and what to do.

“Did he know or suspect in doing what he did he was furthering serious organised crime?”

The prosecutor had previously referenced EncroChat messages where the El Pazo profile discusses how they “lost” their van after “chasing a c***”.

This came soon after a van was discovered in a ditch in Dundee with the registered keeper found to be Bradford.

Other chats were found to discuss red gel used to line blocks of cocaine with residue similar to the gel discovered in packaging dumped in a bin at the Strachan Avenue address.

The Crown also presented evidence of Bradford’s links to the phone number through calls to a Dundee taxi company and registration at a vet practice.

“What you are being asked to believe is that this is all just a series of remarkable coincidences,” Ms Dalziel added.

“That somehow, somebody has managed to assume Aaron Bradford’s identity. I am asking you to reject that.

“For all of these cross-checks just to be sheer coincidence it must be the whole universe conspiring against Aaron Bradford.”

Missing phone

Solicitor advocate Bob Mitchell, defending, told the jury that the forensic evidence against Bradford was “not overwhelming” and urged them to acquit his client.

“Police went there that day looking for certain things – very significant things – and they found none of them,” Mr Mitchell said in his closing speech.

“We heard from the expert that just breathing can leave your DNA. It’s his house that he’s lived in for years. His fingerprints are found on a blender in the kitchen, not the one in the garage, in the kitchen.

A closeup of a mobile phone in use
Bradford is accused of using messaging network EncrhoChat

“If he was the one preparing drugs in this garage would you not expect more of his DNA?”

Other cars as well as a motorbike and electronic scooter were found at the address with Mr Mitchell insisting the discovery of the hydraulic press could suggest it was being used to work on vehicles.

He added: “Ultimately, having failed to find what they are looking for, the Crown are saying you should convict because one of the officers attributed a phone to Aaron Bradford. A phone that went missing along with (another man).”

Allegations

Bradford, of Strachan Avenue, denies being involved in serious organised crime at his home address between March 31 and June 15 2020 by agreeing with unknown people to use encrypted devices to communicate about obtaining and supplying drugs.

He allegedly concerned himself in the purchase and onward supply of cocaine, heroin, amphetamine, ecstasy, diazepam and cannabis and arranged for the collection and proceeds of the drugs.

A second charge alleges that Bradford was concerned in the supply of cocaine during the same period.

The Crown dropped an allegation as part of the serious organised crime charge that Bradford instructed a person to carry out surveillance services on his home. He was also acquitted of possessing cannabis.

The trial before judge Andrew Miller continues.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Bradford is on trial at the High Court in Dundee
Drug-crazed thief alerted neighbour after ransacking parked car in Crieff
Bradford is on trial at the High Court in Dundee
Arbroath paedophile stored child abuse files on his iPhone
Bradford is on trial at the High Court in Dundee
Friday court round-up — Lost the rag at noisy students
Bradford is on trial at the High Court in Dundee
Driver, 82, mowed down pedestrians in Perth city centre
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy man, 35, admits life-endangering attack on ex's new partner
Bradford is on trial at the High Court in Dundee
Kelty footballer 'put lives at risk' as he drifted across M90 near Kinross at…
Bradford is on trial at the High Court in Dundee
Son blasts sentence for 'sick' Fife care worker who attacked and filmed vulnerable mother
Bradford is on trial at the High Court in Dundee
Dundee dog killer subjected girlfriend to horrifying abuse
Bradford is on trial at the High Court in Dundee
Thursday court round-up — Human trafficking suspects cleared
Police taped off an area of King Street Dundee.
Man, 40, appears in court after alleged sex attack in Dundee city centre