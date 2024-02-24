St Johnstone boss Craig Levein weighs up Ryan McGowan gamble against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein weighs up Ryan McGowan gamble against St Mirren

The experienced defender has had stitches inserted on a foot wound.

By Eric Nicolson
Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is swithering over whether to include a stitched-up Ryan McGowan in his team for Saturday’s clash with St Mirren.

The defender was left with a nasty foot wound after the Perth side’s last game against Rangers, when Connor Goldson caught him as he attempted to shoot.

McGowan has been one of Saints’ most consistent performers since Levein took over from Steven MacLean.

But, as important as this weekend’s trip to Paisley is in the battle to stay in the Premiership, the McDiarmid Park boss has to keep in mind the bigger picture.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: PA.

“Gowser got booked for somebody putting a stud mark into his ankle!” said Levein.

“How that has happened, I really don’t know.

“He’s had stitches to the wound and it’s recommended you leave them for around 10 days.

“Of course he wants to play.

“But we’ve got two games coming up fairly quickly after Saturday and I can’t afford to lose anybody.

“I’m in the balance about whether to use Gowser or not.”

Other options

Kerr Smith made his first start at Dens Park a fortnight ago and is one of two obvious contenders to replace McGowan.

“I thought he did OK against Dundee,” said Levein.

“We’ve got Kerr and Dare (Olufunwa) who are pushing to play.

“Both of them are maintaining good levels in training.

“Gowser is a good, experienced player who has done well for us recently but the drop-off isn’t enormous.”

The starting point for Saints in Paisley is making sure there’s no drop-off in the commitment shown when Rangers came to town.

St Johnstone fought hard against Rangers.
St Johnstone fought hard against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

“I couldn’t fault the players’ efforts last week,” said Levein.

“Rangers having one effort on goal in the first half, which they scored from, shows that.

“I’ve faced Rangers dozens of times and I don’t think I’ve ever had a first half where they’ve had as few shots on goal and crosses as last Sunday.

“Everything was really low.

“And most of Rangers’ positive stats came from the last 20 minutes when we changed our set-up to go for it.

“We’ll continue to fight and do whatever we can to stay in this league – which is what it’s about this season.”

More from St Johnstone FC

James Brown celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Dundee United. Image: SNS
James Brown lifts lid on St Johnstone exit as full-back targets 'something special' with…
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark reveals BROKEN LEG was price of rushing comeback
St Johnstone fans are eager for news on the proposed sale of the club. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: New owner, new money, new stadium - proposed St Johnstone sale spells…
Nicky Clark scored a stunning overhead kick goal for St Johnstone against St Mirren.
Top 5 Nicky Clark goals against St Mirren as St Johnstone striker takes Paisley…
Drey Wright and Cammy MacPherson should both be back this season.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives promising update on injured duo
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan lands new Championship deal - and could…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark will benefit from building his fitness up in recent weeks.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confident 'best striker' Nicky Clark is ready for Premiership…
Dundee's Mo Sylla congratulates Scott Tiffoney after Dundee FC went 2-0 up. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee well on way to dumping 'yo-yo club' tag - and Raith…
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh will soon be scoring goals, according to Craig Levein. Image: Shutterstock
St Johnstone boss reveals priceless Adama Sidibeh trait that means goals are 'just a…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein reveals he has met St Johnstone's prospective new American owner

Conversation