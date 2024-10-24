Experienced Dundee duo doubtful for St Johnstone clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Experienced Dundee duo doubtful for St Johnstone clash

The Dark Blues host their Tayside neighbours this weekend.

By George Cran
Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fell to their first home defeat of the season. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty watches on at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Dundee will give experienced pair Scott Fraser and Jordan McGhee every opportunity to prove their fitness ahead of the weekend home test against St Johnstone.

The duo remain doubts for the clash of the Tayside rivals – Fraser after limping off at Motherwell last weekend and McGhee returning from a calf injury that has kept him out for the past month.

One has trained this week while the other has been kept back as the Dark Blues prepare to try and build on the 1-0 victory at Fir Park.

Adding to manager Tony Docherty’s thinking will be the games coming after Saturday.

Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser limps off at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Following hot on the heels of the St Johnstone match is a tough trip to champions Celtic next Wednesday before Kilmarnock are back at Dens Park the following Sunday.

That will be a re-run of the remarkable 3-2 win for the away side just over a fortnight ago.

Then a trip to Aberdeen takes the side into another international break.

Importance of the squad

And the Dens boss admits he’ll be taking care to ensure all his key players are fit throughout this testing period.

“We took Scotty Fraser off at Motherwell feeling his groins a wee bit,” Docherty said.

“He’s still with the medical department just now so we’ll make a decision on him later on in the week.

Jordan McGhee challenges Rangers winger Nedim Bajrami. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Jordan McGhee has been out since the trip to Rangers last month. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“Jordan McGhee has been training and again he’s in contention.

“He’ll be considered but we’ll wait until the later stages of the week to decide on that.

“It’s good that we’re getting everybody back because that’s going to be important, now we’ve got four games over the next couple of weeks.

“We have two at home and two away so it will be about the importance of the squad.”

Meanwhile, on loan Charlie Reilly is expected to remain on the sidelines for the next four weeks after picking up a hamstring injury.

His deal at administration-affected Inverness is due to run until January.

Conversation