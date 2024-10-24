James McPake reacts to Dunfermline goals concern as he makes ‘confident’ pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake reacts to Dunfermline goals concern as he makes ‘confident’ pledge

The Pars are the lowest scorers in UK senior league football.

Ewan Otoo celebrates his opening goal for Dunfermline Athletic in the Fife derby win over Raith Rovers.
Dunfermline have been able to celebrate just five goals in the league so far this season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

James McPake is convinced Dunfermline Athletic are ready to hit the goals trail.

With just five goals from their first nine Championship games, the Pars are officially the UK’s lowest scorers in senior league football.

It is an unwanted record they share with English Premier League cracks Crystal Palace and McPake accepts it is a concern.

Saturday’s goalless draw against Morton was the fifth time in the opening quarter of fixtures they have drawn a blank.

However, McPake believes enough opportunities are being created to give cause for optimism.

Dunfermline boss James McPake stands in his technical area at East End Park.
Manager James McPake was frustrated by Dunfermline’s goalless draw with Morton. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

“I certainly think we’re creating more chances, like on Saturday, and it’s about putting them away,” McPake admitted to Courier Sport.

“Ultimately, you can create as many as you want but you need them to go in.

“We created enough to be out of sight on Saturday. Unfortunately, we weren’t.

“We need to continue creating those chances. And if we do that then Chris Kane will score goals and Craig Wighton will score goals.

‘A lot of positives’ for the Pars

Dapo Mebude will help and everyone knows Matty Todd can get us goals.

“There are a lot of positives but I do understand that the lack of goals is a concern. It’s as much a concern for me as it is for anyone.

“We’re now creating chances, we’re getting crosses into the box and we’re playing at a better tempo.

“The final piece is: we need to start putting the ball in the net.

Chris Kane slots in a penalty for Dunfermline Athletic.
Chris Kane scored Dunfermline’s last league goal from the penalty spot against Airdrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“But we’re all confident that will happen. We’ll keep working away at it and we will score goals.”

McPake, whose side have lost just twice in their last eight matches, is backed by the statistics when he claims improvements have been made in recent weeks.

The Fifers have averaged 12 shots at goal in their last three league games. Earlier in the season, they managed just five against both Ayr United and Hamilton Accies.

“For me, the confidence of the group has picked up,” he added. “We had the poor cup run and the first couple of (league) games were poor.

‘We’ve been a lot better’, says McPake

“We weren’t creating chances or getting much control in a game.

“It was more of a concern earlier in the season when we were lucky if we were getting five shots on goal in certain games.

“I think over the last four or five games we’ve been a lot better in terms of performance level.

“But, ultimately, you need to put the ball in the net to win those games. That’s the final bit we’re looking for.”

Conversation