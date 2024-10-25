5 things you need to know ahead of Aberdeen vs Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 things you need to know ahead of Aberdeen vs Dundee United

There won't be a spare seat in the house when the Dons host United.

Jim Goodwin, pictured, returns to Aberdeen as an opposition manager for the first time since being sacked
Goodwin, pictured, returns to Aberdeen as an opposition manager for the first time since being sacked. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Aberdeen, unbeaten in the Premiership and flying alongside Celtic at the summit of the standings.

Dundee United, yet to taste defeat away from home in the league and fresh from a thrilling injury-time triumph over Hibs.

The stage is set for a cracker under the floodlights at a sold out Pittodrie, with the contest also being broadcast live on Premier Sports.

The selection dilemmas

United are expected to be without Ross Docherty and Louis Moult once again, meaning Sam Dalby is likely to lead the line, with Vicko Sevelj in midfield.

With Kristijan Trapanovski making a superb impact off the bench against Hibs last weekend, the biggest conundrum facing Goodwin is arguably whether the Macedonian ace comes back into the starting line-up.

Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Trapanovski is pushing for a start. Image: SNS

Either Miller Thomson or Glenn Middleton would be the likely victims, if so.

Meanwhile, Richard Odada continues to push for action in the engine room and Ryan Strain will be on the bench for the first time in the Premiership this term.

3 Aberdeen danger men

It is a testament to Aberdeen’s wonderful start to the campaign that it feels churlish to narrow this down to three men. Nicky Devlin and Jack MacKenzie merit a mention.

However, Jamie McGrath – a familiar face to United fans after he was one of the few players to emerge from the relegation of 2022/23 with a semblance of credit – is enjoying a sensational campaign.

His stunning through-ball for Ester Sokler was key to the Dons roaring back from 2-0 down to claim a point against Celtic last week.

McGrath’s six assists are the most by a player in his side’s first eight Scottish Premiership matches of a season since the competition rebranded in 2013.

Jamie McGrath, left, has been outstanding for the Dons.
McGrath, left, has been outstanding for the Dons. Image: SNS

Graeme Shinnie is the combative heartbeat of Jimmy Thelin’s team – making challenges and starting attacks. No player in the Aberdeen squad has made more tackles (13) in the league than the former Inverness man.

He also popped up with a crucial goal against the Hoops, underlining an ability to push into the final third.

The six-figure outlay for Sivert Heltne Nilsen – even at the ripe age of 33 – looks to be money well spent.

Only Shayden Morris, who has played considerably fewer minutes, and Gavin Molloy, whose distribution tends to be far less ambitious, have a better pass accuracy than Nilsen (83.7%) in the Dons squad.

Nilsen's composure and leadership are valuable
Nilsen’s composure and leadership are valuable. Image: SNS

He dovetails superbly with Shinnie and starts many of the Reds’ attacks by being the first man to break the lines with a pass. Expect Goodwin to task one of his more attacking players to pester and hurry Nilsen.

What Jim Goodwin said

“It’s all set up to be a great game – clubs with rich histories in Scottish football.

“People will look back to the 1980s when the clubs were at their peak, competing at the top of the table domestically and in Europe. So, it’s great to have a game like this coming up. It will be a fantastic atmosphere up at Pittodrie.”

Head-to-head record at Pittodrie (last 5 games)

12/11/22: Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee United (Miovski pen)

26/02/22: Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee United (Edwards OG; McNulty pen)

01/08/21: Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United (Hayes, Ramirez)

25/04/21: Aberdeen 0-3 Dundee United (McNulty x2, Edwards)

02/01/21: Aberdeen 0-0 Dundee United

Who is the referee?

Steven McLean, who awarded Dundee United two penalties when he last took charge of a game involving the Tangerines, will be the man in the middle on Saturday night.

Louis Moult takes a penalty awarded by Steven McLean
Moult takes a penalty awarded by Steven McLean. Image: SNS

He oversaw United’s 4-1 win over Partick Thistle in May – after which the Terrors received the Championship trophy – and pointed to the spot twice. Louis Moult missed one and scored the other.

McLean was most recently in action as ref for Kilmarnock’s 1-0 win over Rangers last weekend.

He will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Gordon Crawford, with Gavin Duncan serving as VAR.

