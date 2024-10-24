Dundee United bid to BLOCK Jack Newman axe as Inverness admin leaves Tannadice kid facing months in limbo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United bid to BLOCK Jack Newman axe as Inverness admin leaves Tannadice kid facing months in limbo

Newman was among five players announced as leaving the stricken club.

By Alan Temple
Jack Newman could be left in limbo
Jack Newman could be left in limbo. Image: SNS

Dundee United have written to the SFA and SPFL in a bid to block Inverness’ attempt to axe Tangerines’ loan kid Jack Newman, Courier Sport has learned.

Newman, 22, was among five players to be released by Caley Jags administrator James Stephen on Thursday, following on from the departure of manager Duncan Ferguson and his coaching staff 24 hours prior.

However, it is understood United strongly dispute Stephen’s right to unilaterally annul the contract of a loan player outside of a registration window – and have taken the matter up with the governing bodies.

That contrasts with the release of Adam Brooks, Cameron Ferguson, Wallace Duffy and ex-United youngster Flynn Duffy, who were employees of Inverness and, as such, can be dismissed.

Jack Newman in Dundee United's friendly against Brechin City
Jack Newman warms up in United’s first friendly against Brechin City this season. Image: SNS

United’s stance has prompted showdown talks within the corridors of power at Hampden as decision-makers pore through registration regulations during an insolvency event.

It is hoped clarity can be reached prior to the weekend.

Should it be decided that Inverness are allowed to rip up Newman’s deal, United will request special dispensation to allow the stopper to join another club prior to January registration window opening.

Otherwise, he faces more than two months in limbo, unable to play for another team – including United.

Newman has enjoyed seven outings for the League One side and is in a battle for the gloves with Musa Dibaga.

Meanwhile, Duffy, who played four times for United’s senior side prior to being released during the summer, departs Inverness after five appearances.

