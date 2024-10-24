Dundee United bid to BLOCK Jack Newman axe as Inverness admin leaves Tannadice kid facing months in limbo

Dundee United have written to the SFA and SPFL in a bid to block Inverness’ attempt to axe Tangerines’ loan kid Jack Newman, Courier Sport has learned.

Newman, 22, was among five players to be released by Caley Jags administrator James Stephen on Thursday, following on from the departure of manager Duncan Ferguson and his coaching staff 24 hours prior.

However, it is understood United strongly dispute Stephen’s right to unilaterally annul the contract of a loan player outside of a registration window – and have taken the matter up with the governing bodies.

That contrasts with the release of Adam Brooks, Cameron Ferguson, Wallace Duffy and ex-United youngster Flynn Duffy, who were employees of Inverness and, as such, can be dismissed.

United’s stance has prompted showdown talks within the corridors of power at Hampden as decision-makers pore through registration regulations during an insolvency event.

It is hoped clarity can be reached prior to the weekend.

Should it be decided that Inverness are allowed to rip up Newman’s deal, United will request special dispensation to allow the stopper to join another club prior to January registration window opening.

Otherwise, he faces more than two months in limbo, unable to play for another team – including United.

Newman has enjoyed seven outings for the League One side and is in a battle for the gloves with Musa Dibaga.

Meanwhile, Duffy, who played four times for United’s senior side prior to being released during the summer, departs Inverness after five appearances.