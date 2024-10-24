Amey responds to Perthshire driver complaints over ‘lack of staff’ at A90 roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Amey responds to Perthshire driver complaints over ‘lack of staff’ at A90 roadworks

Councillor Angus Forbes says he has received "numerous" complaints from frustrated commuters.

By Chloe Burrell
Councillor Angus Forbes.
Concillor Angus Forbes at Glencarse Overbridge. Image: Supplied

Amey has responded to claims of a “lack of staff” at ongoing roadworks on the A90 in Carse of Gowrie.

Carse of Gowrie Councillor Angus Forbes says he has received “numerous” complaints from frustrated residents and commuters at the length of time it has taken to complete repair work on the Glencarse Overbridge.

Mr Forbes (Conservative) claims that many in the community have come to him to express their concern at the lack of workers on-site.

He is calling for immediate action to resolve the situation.

Glencarse Overbridge.
Glencarse Overbridge. Image: Google Street View

He said: “It’s unacceptable that roadworks of this scale can cause such inconvenience without any visible sign of progress.

“Constituents are contacting me almost daily to express their frustration.

“They’ve been understanding about the need for the bridge maintenance, but it’s been weeks of disruption, and too often no workers are even on-site.

“I share their concerns and have asked for answers from Amey who are the road operators.”

Angus Forbes calls for immediate action over A90 roadworks

Work on the bridge was originally scheduled to be completed in 10 weeks, with Mr Forbes adding that transparency is needed on what is causing delays.

“The public deserves to know why their daily routines are being disrupted with little to no visible progress.

“I am asking for a clear schedule of works and assurances that this project will be completed on time.”

A spokesperson for Amey said: “We would like to assure road users and the local community that work is progressing both on and off-site to ensure repairs to Glencarse Overbridge are completed as quickly and safely as possible.

“Initial work included preparatory site mobilisation works and concrete repairs, which required time for the concrete to cure before any further work could progress, while fabrication of new steelwork has been taking place off site.

“For the remainder of the programme the site will be operational seven days per week.

“We appreciate the frustration that such repair works can cause.

“This is a complex operation and we thank road users and the local community for their patience.”

Councillor Forbes added: “I welcome the quick response today from Amey and their reassurance that the site will be operational seven days per week after this weekend.

“Their assurance that they are working as fast as possible to get the work done is also appreciated.”

Conversation