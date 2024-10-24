Amey responds to Perthshire driver complaints over ‘lack of staff’ at A90 roadworks

Amey has responded to claims of a “lack of staff” at ongoing roadworks on the A90 in Carse of Gowrie.

Carse of Gowrie Councillor Angus Forbes says he has received “numerous” complaints from frustrated residents and commuters at the length of time it has taken to complete repair work on the Glencarse Overbridge.

Mr Forbes (Conservative) claims that many in the community have come to him to express their concern at the lack of workers on-site.

He is calling for immediate action to resolve the situation.

He said: “It’s unacceptable that roadworks of this scale can cause such inconvenience without any visible sign of progress.

“Constituents are contacting me almost daily to express their frustration.

“They’ve been understanding about the need for the bridge maintenance, but it’s been weeks of disruption, and too often no workers are even on-site.

“I share their concerns and have asked for answers from Amey who are the road operators.”

Angus Forbes calls for immediate action over A90 roadworks

Work on the bridge was originally scheduled to be completed in 10 weeks, with Mr Forbes adding that transparency is needed on what is causing delays.

“The public deserves to know why their daily routines are being disrupted with little to no visible progress.

“I am asking for a clear schedule of works and assurances that this project will be completed on time.”

A spokesperson for Amey said: “We would like to assure road users and the local community that work is progressing both on and off-site to ensure repairs to Glencarse Overbridge are completed as quickly and safely as possible.

“Initial work included preparatory site mobilisation works and concrete repairs, which required time for the concrete to cure before any further work could progress, while fabrication of new steelwork has been taking place off site.

“For the remainder of the programme the site will be operational seven days per week.

“We appreciate the frustration that such repair works can cause.

“This is a complex operation and we thank road users and the local community for their patience.”

Councillor Forbes added: “I welcome the quick response today from Amey and their reassurance that the site will be operational seven days per week after this weekend.

“Their assurance that they are working as fast as possible to get the work done is also appreciated.”