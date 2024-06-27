Dundee United keeper Jack Newman heads out on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United keeper Jack Newman heads out on loan

The Scotland U/21 international is searching for regular first-team football.

By Reporter
Jack Newman in Dundee United's friendly against Brechin City
Jack Newman warms up in United's first friendly against Brechin City last weekend. Image: SNS

Dundee United goalie Jack Newman has gone out on loan in search of regular first-team football.

The Scotland U/21 international has spent four years at Tannadice but has made just four appearances in that time.

This summer Jim Goodwin has added two goalkeeping options to his squad.

Jack Walton has returned on loan once more from Luton Town after a stellar campaign in the Championship.

Dave Richards has also arrived after leaving Crewe Alexandra to bolster the options in goal for United.

In doing so that pushed Newman down the pecking order at Tannadice and he has now gone out on a season-long loan.

Dundee United's Jack Newman served as No.2 to the excellent Jack Walton last term
Newman served as No 2 to the excellent Jack Walton last term. Image: SNS

Courier Sport revealed earlier this week that ex-United man Duncan Ferguson was keen to take Newman to Inverness.

Arbroath were also interested but it is the Highland side who have sealed the deal for the 22-year-old.

Inverness begin the 2024/25 campaign away to Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup and Newman will hope to make his debut in the group stage.

Caley Thistle also face Dundee, Arbroath and Bonnyrigg Rose before getting their League One campaign under way at home to Dumbarton.

Conversation