Dundee United keeper Jack Newman heads out on loan

Dundee United goalie Jack Newman has gone out on loan in search of regular first-team football.

The Scotland U/21 international has spent four years at Tannadice but has made just four appearances in that time.

This summer Jim Goodwin has added two goalkeeping options to his squad.

Jack Walton has returned on loan once more from Luton Town after a stellar campaign in the Championship.

Dave Richards has also arrived after leaving Crewe Alexandra to bolster the options in goal for United.

In doing so that pushed Newman down the pecking order at Tannadice and he has now gone out on a season-long loan.

Courier Sport revealed earlier this week that ex-United man Duncan Ferguson was keen to take Newman to Inverness.

Arbroath were also interested but it is the Highland side who have sealed the deal for the 22-year-old.

Inverness begin the 2024/25 campaign away to Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup and Newman will hope to make his debut in the group stage.

Caley Thistle also face Dundee, Arbroath and Bonnyrigg Rose before getting their League One campaign under way at home to Dumbarton.