Jack Walton reveals ‘one big reason’ behind Dundee United return as he hails fan connection

The Luton Town goalie has rejoined the Tangerines on loan.

Jack Walton among jubilant Dundee United fans after winning the Championship title. Image: SNS
By Reporter

Jack Walton is taking nothing for granted as he embarks on his second spell at Dundee United.

The Luton goalkeeper has returned to Tannadice after lifting the Scottish Championship last term.

A club record 19 clean sheets saw the 26-year-old well clear of his fellow goalkeepers in the second tier.

Manager Jim Goodwin said Walton’s return was “integral” to the club’s summer transfer business.

The goalie, though, insists he won’t be resting on any laurels ahead of this season and intends to impress further.

Dundee United ace Jack Walton back on familiar ground
Jack Walton back on familiar ground. Image: Dundee United FC

Especially with more competition in the building in the shape of Dave Richards, a fellow summer signing from Crewe Alexandra.

“He’s a great lad,” Walton said of Richards in a DUTV interview.

“Training with him was great fun and we had a really good session.

“He’s definitely a great addition.

“I’m a great believer you are only as good as your last game or your last training session.

“I want to come up here and start really well.

“I know people will be pushing me.”

A keeper who likes the big occasion

Walton also knows the competition will be fiercer with the Tangerines returning to the top flight after one season in the Championship.

The former Barnsley stopper expects to be busier in the Premiership in the season to come.

But he relishes that challenge.

“In certain games I didn’t have that much to do so I had to show concentration because there were always one or two key moments in games where I had to produce and be really good,” he added.

Jack Walton.
Jack Walton enjoyed his first season at Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“There were certain aspects I hadn’t experienced and that was being in a promotion-winning side so I felt I learned a lot.

“I’ve been in teams before where they maybe didn’t dominate the ball and I’ve had to make a lot of saves so that’s something I’m used to. It’s not something I shy away from.

“Sometimes games where you have a lot to do are easier than the ones where you have nothing to do.

“Every game is different and you just have to play the game and make sure you go out there and do your best.

“We’ll be playing at different grounds and I am a keeper who likes the big occasion, the crowds and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”

‘One big reason’

One of those occasions will be a first taste of a Dundee derby as United face up to their fiercest rivals for the first time in over two years.

Jack Walton kept a staggering 19 clean sheets.
Jack Walton, right, enjoys some banter with the crowd at Tannadice. Image: SNS

More than anything, though, Walton says he’s looking forward to being back out in front of the Dundee United supporters.

“I was really privileged last year to get that connection with the fans,” he said.

“I hope that they saw last season every time I pulled on the shirt I went out there and give it my all, gave everything for this football club.

“I’m looking forward to doing that again. Obviously that was one big reason for me to come back up – the atmospheres.

“I’ve heard that the Dundee derby is a special one so that’s something I’m looking forward to.

“That’s something I thrive off.”

