Jack Walton joins Dundee United as returning keeper pinpoints ‘unfinished business’

Walton has penned a one-year loan deal from Luton Town.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United ace Jack Walton back on familiar ground
Jack Walton back on familiar ground. Image: Dundee United FC

Jack Walton insists he has “unfinished business” at Dundee United after returning to Tannadice on a one-year loan deal from Luton Town.

Walton, 26, was a smash hit for the Tangerines as they cruised to the Championship title, keeping 19 clean sheets in 36 league appearances – a new club record for United. He conceded just 23 goals.

As such, he was boss Jim Goodwin’s top target as he sought to snap up a No.1 stopper for the Tangerines’ return to the Premiership.

And he got his man on Tuesday evening, subject to Scottish FA and international clearance.

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton poses at Tannadice
Walton poses at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC

Walton told Dundee United’s official website: “I’m delighted to finally get the deal done. As soon as last season finished, the discussions started.

“We had great success last year, both personally and collectively, and I felt like I had some unfinished business up here with us getting promoted. I wanted a taste of the Premiership.”

Goodwin: Walton was a calming presence

Walton becomes United fifth summer signing as they waste no time in tooling up for the coming campaign, joining Will Ferry, Dave Richards, Ryan Strain and Vicko Sevelj at Tannadice.

Kristijan Trapanovski’s arrival is also likely to happen this week.

Walton and Dave Richards will battle for the No.1 jersey
Walton and Dave Richards will battle for the No.1 jersey. Image: Dundee United FC

Goodwin lauded: “Jack was a big presence in our defence last season. He made some vital saves on the road to our title success, commanded his area with distinction and was ever a calming presence behind the backline.”

The switch is likely to open the door to United’s Scotland U/21 keeper Jack Newman to go out on loan, with Inverness Caledonian Thistle leading that race.

