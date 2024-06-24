LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin chasing Dundee United’s ideal summer scenario – and I’m all for it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin chasing Dundee United’s ideal summer scenario – and I’m all for it

The Tangerines boss has wasted no time on the transfer front.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

I like what I’m hearing from Jim Goodwin – getting business sorted nice and early is the ideal situation for any manager.

Getting transfer deals “pretty much done” by the time the Premiership kicks off on August 3 sounds like a good plan to me.

And if Goodwin is talking like that, he must have some confidence he can pull it off.

Already four new men in and Kristijan Trapanovski to join as well has the Tangerines in a good place.

We’d normally see even the most organised team still having a couple of deals hanging when the league season kicks off.

Dundee United fans watch their side take on Brechin at the weekend. Image: Ross Parker / SNS

So if Goodwin can finish off his transfer business before the big kick off, that’s the ideal scenario.

Really positive

There’s no ‘work in progress’ talk, no waiting for signings and making do in the early games – Goodwin and United want to make a fast start in the top flight.

And I’m all for it.

The signings they’ve made already I like. Ryan Strain is a very good addition, an international who knows the division well.

Ryan Strain in action with St Mirren last term
Ryan Strain in action with St Mirren last term. Image: SNS

We also have a couple of gambles from Europe who nonetheless look exciting.

It’s a really positive time for the club.

And it was good to see the players back out on the pitch on Saturday at Brechin.

It was typical pre-season fare but a win and getting the players back into a matchday situation is ideal at this stage.

