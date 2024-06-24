LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin chasing Dundee United’s ideal summer scenario – and I’m all for it

I like what I’m hearing from Jim Goodwin – getting business sorted nice and early is the ideal situation for any manager.

Getting transfer deals “pretty much done” by the time the Premiership kicks off on August 3 sounds like a good plan to me.

And if Goodwin is talking like that, he must have some confidence he can pull it off.

Already four new men in and Kristijan Trapanovski to join as well has the Tangerines in a good place.

We’d normally see even the most organised team still having a couple of deals hanging when the league season kicks off.

So if Goodwin can finish off his transfer business before the big kick off, that’s the ideal scenario.

Really positive

There’s no ‘work in progress’ talk, no waiting for signings and making do in the early games – Goodwin and United want to make a fast start in the top flight.

And I’m all for it.

The signings they’ve made already I like. Ryan Strain is a very good addition, an international who knows the division well.

We also have a couple of gambles from Europe who nonetheless look exciting.

It’s a really positive time for the club.

And it was good to see the players back out on the pitch on Saturday at Brechin.

It was typical pre-season fare but a win and getting the players back into a matchday situation is ideal at this stage.