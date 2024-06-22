Jim Goodwin delivers Dundee United transfer update and Kevin Holt prognosis after nasty head knock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin delivers Dundee United transfer update and Kevin Holt prognosis after nasty head knock

United hope to have the majority of their squad in place before August 3.

Jim Goodwin salutes around 1,000 travelling fans at Glebe Park
Jim Goodwin salutes around 1,000 travelling fans at Glebe Park. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Dundee United are in transfer talks with “a number of players”.

And the Tangerines gaffer hopes to have their business “pretty much done” before a ball is kicked in the Premiership.

The Terrors have wasted no time in adding to their ranks ahead of their top-flight return, with Dave Richards, Will Ferry, Vicko Sevelj and Ryan Strain all checking in at Tannadice.

Kristijan Trapanovski has agreed a two-year deal with an option for a third and is likely to arrive in Scotland next week ahead of being officially unveiled.

However, with 15 players exiting from the Championship-winning side of last term, there is plenty of work to be done – with Goodwin determined to swiftly build a quality squad.

Dundee United new boy Vicko Sevelj
Vicko Sevelj stepped out from the back and was classy on the ball. Image: SNS

Goodwin: We’ve had targets for “months”

“Ideally, we want to get as many new faces as early as possible,” said Goodwin. “We have competitive (League Cup) games around the corner, and we need to have a good squad in place to make sure we get out of that group.

“Myself, Michael Cairney (head of recruitment) and Luigi (Capuano, CEO) work closely on that and have identified targets months ago.

“It’s one thing identifying quality players. It’s another thing trying to get the deals done – as good players tend to have a lot of good options! There are ongoing talks with a number of players.

“Things down south tend to be a little bit slower because their contracts can run until the end of June or even the end of July.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates his goal for Dundee United
Kai Fotheringham opened the scoring on Saturday. Image: SNS

“But you can recognise with the quality we are bringing in, that we want to bring in a level of player capable of competing in the Premiership.

“By the time the first league game comes around, we’ll have our recruitment pretty much done, I would imagine. But I’m very pleased with the business we have done up until now.”

Kevin Holt to be assessed by Dundee United docs

Goodwin was speaking in the aftermath of United’s pre-season curtain-raiser at Glebe Park, with the Tangerines seeing off Highland League outfit Brechin City 2-0 courtesy of goals from Kai Fotheringham and Tony Watt.

United also struck the bar twice, while Sevelj and Ferry both enjoyed excellent non-competitive debuts. Under-worked goalkeeper Dave Richards had little opportunity to impress on his maiden outing.

Indeed, the only downside was the withdrawal of Kevin Holt after a nasty clash of heads left him bloodied and dazed.

Kevin Holt, visibly worse for wear, is withdrawn for Dundee United
Kevin Holt, visibly worse for wear, was withdrawn. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“It didn’t look great at the time,” continued Goodwin. “He has been left with a cut above his eye, and he did look a little bit wobbly on his legs just after that.

“We’ll assess it, the doctor will have a look at him. I would imagine he’ll be okay for next week.”

Back in the swing of things

On the game itself, Goodwin added: “It was a good way to finish off the week. We’ve had six sessions in that time, and it was nice to finish with 45 minutes for everyone in the group and get back into the swing of things.

Tony Watt is congratulated by youngster Owen Stirton
Tony Watt is congratulated by youngster Owen Stirton. Image: SNS

“There was a bit of rustiness there, in terms of the passing and tempo and intensity. We’ll gradually get to that, but we were very professional.

“I’d have liked a couple more goals. There were a couple of offside goals that were quite tight, we hit the bar a couple of times, but all in all very good.”

Conversation