Dundee poet Gary Robertson’s nephew goes viral with naked jump in Rhine River

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee poet Gary Robertson’s nephew goes viral with naked jump in Rhine River

Footage of the Cologne jump has been seen more than 11 million times.

Gary Robertson witnessed his nephew's naked jump in Cologne that went viral.
Gary Robertson witnessed his nephew's naked jump in Cologne that went viral. Image: Gary Robertson
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

Dundee poet Gary Robertson has spoken of his “amazing” experiences at Euro 2024 – including his shock at seeing his nephew jump naked into the famous Rhine River.

Gary, 57, is among at least 200,000 Scotland fans in Germany for this summer’s football tournament.

The binman has written five books and six plays – many focusing on the challenges of growing up in Fintry.

Now he has been telling some new stories as a recognisable member of the Tartan Army, who have been named the best supporters in Euro 2024 in a poll by German media outlet RTL.

These include getting lost on his way to the hotel, his dad trying to buy drinks using a hotel roomcard and his nephew’s naked jump that has been viewed online more than 11 million times.

Dundee group miss first Scotland game due to early booking

For a man who has bagged all 284 of Scotland’s Munroes, Gary was typically proactive as Scotland closed in on qualification for this summer’s tournament.

Three of the eight Group A games remained when he booked accommodation in Frankfurt for himself, his father John, 80, his son Cailean, 29, and two of Cailean’s friends.

The Robertsons have been supporting Scotland in Germany. Image: Gary Robertson.

“A year ago we said, ‘let’s do this’, as you don’t know how long your family will be here.

“We thought we wouldn’t bother going out for June 14, because that was the day of the opening ceremony.

“Only for us to get pulled out of the hat against Germany, so we flew out at 6am on Saturday – the day after the game!”

To add insult to injury, they will be flying home as Scotland aim to keep their Euro 2024 hopes alive against Hungary on Sunday night.

Gary Robertson’s nephew ‘does a Tom Daley’ in the Rhine

But what Gary has missed out on in timing has been more than compensated for in unforgettable moments.

Few will be remembered more vividly than when his nephew – who remains nameless – took a dip in the Rhine River in Cologne.

The incident happened as Gary’s group headed to a fan zone to watch Scotland’s Group A clash against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Gary Robertson's nephew jumps into the Rhine.
Gary’s nephew takes a tumble in Cologne. Image: Gary Robertson

“We were told that we couldn’t take our cans of drink into the fan zone,” Gary said.

“So we just thought we would drink them here before going in.

“Then somebody said, as a throwaway comment, that we should do a Tom Daley and jump in the Rhine.

“My nephew says ‘no bother’. The next thing he is naked and jumping into the Rhine, which is coming like a tidal wave!

“It’s lucky he never landed in Holland as it was flowing like a hurricane.

“But he just leapt in.”

Afterwards, Gary said his nephew simply “got cleaned up and we went to the fanzone.”

‘This Scotsman is sheer madness’ claims German newspaper after Cologne tumble

The incident made waves internationally.

The Twitter/X video of the jump has received 11.9 million views and attracted 285 comments.

In Germany, a screengrab of the jump appeared on the front page of Bild newspaper.

The incident made headline news in Germany.

The online version labels it a ‘life-threatening fan action’ with the accompanying headline ‘This Scotsman is sheer madness.’

The article continues: ‘The young man can be seen leaving his clothes behind, jumping into the water and – fortunately – climbing out of the Rhine safely after a few seconds, to the laughter of other Scottish fans.

‘The video has been viewed more than eleven million times and has sparked heated debate.

‘One of the reasons: The action may be amusing – but it is actually life-threatening!’

13-mile journey to Frankfurt hotel takes five hours after getting lost

Gary says the “carnage” of his stay in Germany began as soon as he touched down.

“A 13-mile journey from Frankfurt Airport to our hotel took us five hours,” he said.

“It was nuts.

“When we landed we got lost. We were heading to the border of Holland, I think.

“We never planned it. We thought we would just get off the plane, get the train and get to our digs.

“This Ukrainian guy diverted his journey to get off the train with us to show us where we should be.

“It was planes, trains and automobiles. I swear John Candy was with us.

“Absolute nightmare.”

Failure to buy drinks ‘with a plain white card’

Spending quality time with his father John has been a particular highlight for Gary.

“He has walked the miles, drunk the beer,” Gary said.

“He is 80 but still thinks he is 18.

“I would like to think I would get to his age but I can’t see it!”

The fan zone in Cologne was heaving with Scotland fans. Image: Gary Robertson

Gary did have to help him out on one occasion though.

“Dad was trying to pay for a round of drinks with his card – he was swiping it and saying ‘it is not working’,” he explained.

“So he puts his card into the machine, tries his bank number and he was like ‘it’s still not working’.

“So I had to pay for the round.

“Five minutes later he tells me he was using the hotel roomcard – it was a plain white card that he was trying to buy drinks with!

“It really has been a laugh a minute.”

‘Only Scotland can lose 5-1 yet be so upbeat’

Being on tour with fellow Scotland fans has been a blast, says Gary.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic,” he added.

Scotland fans have been a big hit with the hosts. Image: Gary Robertson

“The people we have met, the laughs. You have to be there to experience it.

“Being in a European city with so many cultures and different football fans, the banter and friendship has been amazing.

“We lost 5-1 in the first game but it never mattered but everybody has been buzzing.

“There is no country on the planet, other than Scotland, that can lose 5-1 yet be so upbeat.”

More from Dundee

Uber plans to launch in Dundee at the end of 2024.
Uber in Dundee: Everything we know so far
4
Black Sheep Coffee in Aberdeen's Union Square.
Black Sheep Coffee reveals opening date of its first Dundee cafe
5
Albert Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 38, arrested after £6k of cannabis found in Dundee property
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Six breakdowns and 50 'technical issues' hit Stagecoach Tayside and Fife buses in just…
Lochee Community Larder.
Dundee foodbanks could run rent free under new plans
Graduates celebrate at Dundee University's inspiring 2024 graduation ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from final day of Dundee University summer graduations 2024
Mills Observatory.
Closure threatened Mills Observatory secures five-figure funding
6
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Bid to declare housing emergency in Dundee could be reconsidered despite being blocked only…
Gary Ellis is walking at hospital as he recovers from his crash in Germany. Image: Gary Ellis
VIDEO: Dundee man up and walking a week after breaking back in German crash
Fintryside in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 56, charged after police find £70k of drugs in Dundee raids

Conversation