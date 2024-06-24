David Wotherspoon back at Dunfermline for pre-season training as Pars also eye Josh Edwards replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wotherspoon back at Dunfermline for pre-season training as Pars also eye Josh Edwards replacement

Wotherspoon is out of contract after winning the Championship title with Dundee United.

By Iain Collin
David Wotherspoon during his time with St Johnstone.
David Wotherspoon during his time with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are running the rule over David Wotherspoon after the St Johnstone legend joined them for pre-season training.

The experienced 34-year-old is out of contract after helping Dundee United to win last season’s Championship.

He finished the campaign at Tannadice and made nine appearances as Jim Goodwin’s Terrors scooped the title.

‘Spoony’ initially spoke of his desire to stay on for United’s return to the Premiership but very quickly revealed his ‘journey with the Tangerines ends here’.

David Wotherspoon points the way for Dundee United.
David Wotherspoon was released by Dundee United at the end of the season. Image: Shutterstock.

Without a club this time last year following his departure from Saints after a decade with his boyhood club, Wotherspoon trained with Dunfermline.

It saw him hook up again with former McDiarmid Park team-mate Dave Mackay, the Pars assistant-manager, and the pair are back together again.

However, the Fifers were unable to agree a deal with the Canada internationalist last year and he eventually signed for Inverness Caley Thistle in October on a short-term deal.

His exploits with the Highlanders, scoring four times in 11 appearances, encouraged United to make their move in January and he finished the season with a league winner’s medal.

Pars boss wants experience

Dunfermline manager James McPake has spoken of trying to add experience to his youthful squad and Wotherspoon would appear to fit the bill.

So far this summer, the Pars have added only striker Chris Kane – another ex-Saints colleague of Wotherspoon’s – and McPake has admitted the Fifers can’t compete with Championship rivals in the transfer market.

They will be hopeful that Wotherspoon does not slip through their grasp for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are keen on freed Aberdeen youngster Kieran Ngwenya.

Kieran Ngwenya warms up during his spell on loan at Raith Rovers.
Kieran Ngwenya had a spell on loan at Raith Rovers before spending last season with Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

However, reports have suggested they face competition for the defender’s signature from QPR and Partick Thistle.

The Pars are desperate for a left-back following the sale of Josh Edwards to Charlton Athletic last week and have identified Ngwenya as a possible replacement.

The 21-year-old spent last term on loan at Partick Thistle and played 30 times for Raith Rovers the previous season.

He was also farmed out to Kelty Hearts and Cove Rangers during his time with Aberdeen, where he made two substitute’s appearances.

Dunfermline chief executive and chairman David Cook last week insisted that ‘discussions are on-going with several players’ in a bid to strengthen the squad.

