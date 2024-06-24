David Wotherspoon back at Dunfermline for pre-season training as Pars also eye Josh Edwards replacement

Dunfermline are running the rule over David Wotherspoon after the St Johnstone legend joined them for pre-season training.

The experienced 34-year-old is out of contract after helping Dundee United to win last season’s Championship.

He finished the campaign at Tannadice and made nine appearances as Jim Goodwin’s Terrors scooped the title.

‘Spoony’ initially spoke of his desire to stay on for United’s return to the Premiership but very quickly revealed his ‘journey with the Tangerines ends here’.

Without a club this time last year following his departure from Saints after a decade with his boyhood club, Wotherspoon trained with Dunfermline.

It saw him hook up again with former McDiarmid Park team-mate Dave Mackay, the Pars assistant-manager, and the pair are back together again.

However, the Fifers were unable to agree a deal with the Canada internationalist last year and he eventually signed for Inverness Caley Thistle in October on a short-term deal.

His exploits with the Highlanders, scoring four times in 11 appearances, encouraged United to make their move in January and he finished the season with a league winner’s medal.

Pars boss wants experience

Dunfermline manager James McPake has spoken of trying to add experience to his youthful squad and Wotherspoon would appear to fit the bill.

So far this summer, the Pars have added only striker Chris Kane – another ex-Saints colleague of Wotherspoon’s – and McPake has admitted the Fifers can’t compete with Championship rivals in the transfer market.

They will be hopeful that Wotherspoon does not slip through their grasp for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are keen on freed Aberdeen youngster Kieran Ngwenya.

However, reports have suggested they face competition for the defender’s signature from QPR and Partick Thistle.

The Pars are desperate for a left-back following the sale of Josh Edwards to Charlton Athletic last week and have identified Ngwenya as a possible replacement.

The 21-year-old spent last term on loan at Partick Thistle and played 30 times for Raith Rovers the previous season.

He was also farmed out to Kelty Hearts and Cove Rangers during his time with Aberdeen, where he made two substitute’s appearances.

Dunfermline chief executive and chairman David Cook last week insisted that ‘discussions are on-going with several players’ in a bid to strengthen the squad.