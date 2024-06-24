Janet Hood: Angus councillors share sadness over solicitor’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Janet Hood: Angus councillors share sadness over solicitor’s death

Legal licensing expert Janet Hood attended a meeting of the Angus board shortly before her sudden death last month.

By Graham Brown
Janet Hood was well respected in the licensing trade in Tayside and beyond. Image: Supplied

Angus licensing board councillors have shared their sadness over the sudden loss of one of the most colourful and professional figures to grace their meetings.

Janet Hood, who lived in Edzell, died suddenly last month, just days before her 67th birthday.

She was a highly respected figure in the field of legal licensing, and a prominent figure in the Law Society of Scotland.

And at their last meeting before the summer recess, Angus board members spoke of their shock at her loss.

It comes a month after Ms Hood had been present at the May board in Forfar, just days before her death.

‘Absolute respect and resolute duty’

Board chairman George Meechan read a tribute penned by colleague Ross Greig.

He said: “These are the words of Ross but I think they represent all of our feelings.

“Her absolute respect for the board, her resolute duty to her clients, not to mention her considerable experience and knowledge really was testament to her as a professional and as a person.

“Her absence will be felt enormously, not only from our board but her profession and, most importantly those who knew her best, her family and friends.

“While she referred to us all as ‘your honours’, I can say hand on heart it was my honour to have Janet with us.”

Former board convener Craig Fotheringham said: “It was an absolute privilege to have Janet as a colleague and friend and she will be very sorely missed.”

Forfar member Linda Clark first got to know Janet as a councillor in Aberdeenshire.

And as a volunteer founder of a farmers’ market in Banchory, she said Mrs Hood “was there from day one, guiding us through”.

Forfar councillor Linda Clark
Forfar councillor Linda Clark knew Janet Hood over many years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“So when I saw her in action with her clients it was no surprise that she was going to put them first and foremost,” she said.

“She challenged in her absolutely beautiful way, with great aplomb, great fun but always a total professional and she’s going to be sorely missed.”

Montrose board member Kenny Braes added: “I have just a few words to add when it comes to Mrs Hood.

“Grace, charm, eloquence, elegance, flamboyance, colour but always, always professional.”

Conversation