Janet Hood: Angus councillors share sadness over solicitor’s death

Angus licensing board councillors have shared their sadness over the sudden loss of one of the most colourful and professional figures to grace their meetings.

Janet Hood, who lived in Edzell, died suddenly last month, just days before her 67th birthday.

She was a highly respected figure in the field of legal licensing, and a prominent figure in the Law Society of Scotland.

And at their last meeting before the summer recess, Angus board members spoke of their shock at her loss.

It comes a month after Ms Hood had been present at the May board in Forfar, just days before her death.

‘Absolute respect and resolute duty’

Board chairman George Meechan read a tribute penned by colleague Ross Greig.

He said: “These are the words of Ross but I think they represent all of our feelings.

“Her absolute respect for the board, her resolute duty to her clients, not to mention her considerable experience and knowledge really was testament to her as a professional and as a person.

“Her absence will be felt enormously, not only from our board but her profession and, most importantly those who knew her best, her family and friends.

“While she referred to us all as ‘your honours’, I can say hand on heart it was my honour to have Janet with us.”

Former board convener Craig Fotheringham said: “It was an absolute privilege to have Janet as a colleague and friend and she will be very sorely missed.”

Forfar member Linda Clark first got to know Janet as a councillor in Aberdeenshire.

And as a volunteer founder of a farmers’ market in Banchory, she said Mrs Hood “was there from day one, guiding us through”.

“So when I saw her in action with her clients it was no surprise that she was going to put them first and foremost,” she said.

“She challenged in her absolutely beautiful way, with great aplomb, great fun but always a total professional and she’s going to be sorely missed.”

Montrose board member Kenny Braes added: “I have just a few words to add when it comes to Mrs Hood.

“Grace, charm, eloquence, elegance, flamboyance, colour but always, always professional.”