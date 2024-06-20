Josh Edwards ‘built to play in England’ insists James McPake as Dunfermline boss makes Championship claim

James McPake admits he is gutted to lose Josh Edwards from Dunfermline – but insists the defender fully deserves his dream move to English football.

Edwards has revealed he has been eager to play south of the border since boyhood and now has his chance after signing a four-year deal with Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old’s departure leaves a significant hole in the Pars squad for next season.

But McPake is adamant he could not begrudge the dependable left-back the opportunity to further his career in English League One.

Dunfermline turned down a bid for Edwards from Barnsley in the January transfer window but a release clause in his contract extension meant his exit was inevitable this summer.

McPake told Courier Sport: “Since the day we walked in at Dunfermline, in terms of attitude and the way he trains, he’s been different class. He’s a great boy to work with.

“The benefit Josh has had over the last couple of years is having an experienced former full-back in Dave [Mackay, assistant] helping him. Both Dave and I have spent a lot of time with him.

“We’re obviously gutted to lose him. But, particularly when it comes to England, and I experienced this myself when I played, it’s hard not to go.

“Fair play to him. He had the chance to go in January when the club knocked back Barnsley.

‘Enjoyable seeing his development’

“But he didn’t spit the dummy out or anything. He still worked the way he normally does.

“From his point of view, I’m delighted for him because it’s a really good move for him.

“It’s a big club and, in my opinion, he’s built to go and play in England.

“And it’s been enjoyable working with him and seeing his development over the last couple of years.

“He was good in League One but he then jumped up a division and, in my opinion, he was the best left-back in the Championship by a distance.”

McPake’s task now is to find a replacement for Edwards – someone who is able to match his dynamism and mixture of attacking and defensive abilities in the left wing-back role.

He added: “I think every team in our league would have taken Josh – and most teams in the Premiership would have taken Josh as well.

“He does a bit of everything and he does it all pretty well as well.

“And he’s also reliable. Injuries can happen, we had our fair share this season.

“But he’s robust, he always wants to train, he was always asking us to do extra work with him.

‘Replacing Josh is tough’

“He deserves the move, he’s earned the move, through a lot of hard work from him and a lot of hard work from us.

“Left-backs are normally hard to find anyway, but to replace the likes of Josh Edwards is certainly tough.

“But it’s up to us to go out and get someone in.

“We’re not trying to sign Josh Edwards mark two. We need to bring somebody in who’s got their own qualities as well.”