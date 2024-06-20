Josh Edwards ‘built to play in England’ insists James McPake as Dunfermline boss makes Championship claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Josh Edwards ‘built to play in England’ insists James McPake as Dunfermline boss makes Championship claim

The Pars boss is 'gutted' to lose dependable full-back to Charlton Athletic.

By Iain Collin
Josh Edwards last season with Dunfermline Athletic.
Josh Edwards has left Dunfermline to join Charlton Athletic. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

James McPake admits he is gutted to lose Josh Edwards from Dunfermline – but insists the defender fully deserves his dream move to English football.

Edwards has revealed he has been eager to play south of the border since boyhood and now has his chance after signing a four-year deal with Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old’s departure leaves a significant hole in the Pars squad for next season.

But McPake is adamant he could not begrudge the dependable left-back the opportunity to further his career in English League One.

Josh Edwards in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Josh Edwards in action for Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline turned down a bid for Edwards from Barnsley in the January transfer window but a release clause in his contract extension meant his exit was inevitable this summer.

McPake told Courier Sport: “Since the day we walked in at Dunfermline, in terms of attitude and the way he trains, he’s been different class. He’s a great boy to work with.

“The benefit Josh has had over the last couple of years is having an experienced former full-back in Dave [Mackay, assistant] helping him. Both Dave and I have spent a lot of time with him.

“We’re obviously gutted to lose him. But, particularly when it comes to England, and I experienced this myself when I played, it’s hard not to go.

“Fair play to him. He had the chance to go in January when the club knocked back Barnsley.

‘Enjoyable seeing his development’

“But he didn’t spit the dummy out or anything. He still worked the way he normally does.

“From his point of view, I’m delighted for him because it’s a really good move for him.

“It’s a big club and, in my opinion, he’s built to go and play in England.

“And it’s been enjoyable working with him and seeing his development over the last couple of years.

“He was good in League One but he then jumped up a division and, in my opinion, he was the best left-back in the Championship by a distance.”

Josh Edwards celebrates a Dunfermline Athletic FC goal with team-mate Owen Moffat last season.
Josh Edwards (right) will be difficult for Dunfermline to replace. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

McPake’s task now is to find a replacement for Edwards – someone who is able to match his dynamism and mixture of attacking and defensive abilities in the left wing-back role.

He added: “I think every team in our league would have taken Josh – and most teams in the Premiership would have taken Josh as well.

“He does a bit of everything and he does it all pretty well as well.

“And he’s also reliable. Injuries can happen, we had our fair share this season.

“But he’s robust, he always wants to train, he was always asking us to do extra work with him.

‘Replacing Josh is tough’

“He deserves the move, he’s earned the move, through a lot of hard work from him and a lot of hard work from us.

“Left-backs are normally hard to find anyway, but to replace the likes of Josh Edwards is certainly tough.

“But it’s up to us to go out and get someone in.

“We’re not trying to sign Josh Edwards mark two. We need to bring somebody in who’s got their own qualities as well.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers signing Callum Fordyce gives the thumbs up.
Callum Fordyce pinpoints extra quality from Airdrie role as he looks forward to life…
Jack Sanders is set to join St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
St Johnstone set to sign 6ft 4ins defender 'Colonel' Jack Sanders from Kilmarnock
New Dundee United man Vicko Sevelj at the Tangerines' St Andrews training base. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United sign Vicko Sevelj as Jim Goodwin brands Croatian star 'personification of modern…
2
Dimitar Mitov.
Dimitar Mitov reveals instruction to agent over Aberdeen interest as Dons complete swoop for…
(Left to right) St Johnstone starlets Bayley Klimionek, Joe Ellison, Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest, Benn McCrystal and Adam McMillan. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
6 St Johnstone starlets sign new contracts as academy chief urges U/18 title-winners to…
Charlie Mulgrew in his Dundee United days. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United star Charlie Mulgrew named U/18s coach of Championship side bossed by another…
Sam McLelland is focused on starring for St Johnstone after returning from a successful loan spell with Dundee United. Images: SNS
Sam McClelland reveals personal goal for new season as St Johnstone star admits he…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Josh Edwards leans against the dugout at East End Park.
Josh Edwards says emotional farewell to Dunfermline fans as he completes his move to…
The main stand at Raith Rovers' Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers eye 6-figure naming rights revenue as CEO hails latest Stark's Park upgrade
Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to a new era at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone set to cash in on Dimitar Mitov as Aberdeen meet keeper's release…