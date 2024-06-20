Location of Dundee’s worst pavement parking offender revealed – as city drivers hit with nearly 700 tickets

The location of Dundee’s worst pavement parking offender has been revealed – as drivers across the city have been hit with nearly 700 tickets.

A total of 683 fines were issued during the first three months of the rules being enforced by Dundee City Council.

Six of those were dished out to just one driver on Caird Terrace, off Clepington Road.

Elsewhere, individual drivers each received four tickets for parking on pavements on Ure Street, Arklay Street and Court Street North, while one motorist received four pavement parking fines on Arbroath Road and one on Dock Street.

The Courier can also reveal that Caird Terrace was the worst street overall for pavement parking, with 44 fines issued here between February 26 and May 25.

Other hotspots included Greenmarket (31), Arklay Terrace (26), Buttars Loan (26) and Charleston Drive (25).

‘I’m not surprised to hear it’s the worst in Dundee’

A woman who regularly walks her dogs on Caird Terrace said: “I often have to walk the dogs on the road to get around cars parked on the pavement on corners.

“It’s bad enough with the dogs but I can’t imagine having a buggy.

“Cars also park right at the junctions a lot of the time.

“I’m not surprised to hear it’s the worst in Dundee.

“I don’t know what they can do about it.”

A former resident who still visits her dad on the nearby Hepburn Street – where 13 tickets have been issued – says pavement parking is a “nightmare” in the area.

She said: “You can’t even get your buggy past and my dad struggles with mobility issues.

“It is definitely worse at night.

“It is a really bad street for cars parking on the pavement but there have been a lot of parking attendants around and I do see people getting tickets.”

Garage owner appeals pavement parking tickets

On Buttars Loan, some of the 26 tickets issued have been for vehicles parked on the pavement outside Buttars Loan Service Centre.

Garage owner David Sinclair says he has appealed them as he believes the pavement is wide enough that no obstruction is being caused.

He said: “If it were an average kerb outside I would get it, but it’s a wide pavement and cars parking there aren’t causing any obstruction.

“I’ve appealed tickets but I don’t know how far I will get with that.

“I’ve asked the council to come out and assess the street, I wanted it to be on the exemption list.

“People are walking down the road as they would if the cars weren’t parked there.

“There’s also a grassy verge which people wouldn’t walk on, but cars parked there have been ticketed too.

“If they parked on the road, it would be chaos.”

A total of 101 drivers appealed their tickets in the first three months.

Of those, 10 were successful and 50 are still being considered.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Every appeal is judged on its own merits and considers the circumstances in which each penalty charge notice was issued.

“There are a small number of extenuating circumstances where an appeal may be successful.”

Full list of streets where pavement parking tickets issued in Dundee

The following tickets were issued on streets in Dundee between February 26 and May 25:

Caird Terrace – 44

– 44 Greenmarket – 31

– 31 Arklay Terrace – 26

– 26 Buttars Loan – 26

– 26 Charleston Drive – 25

– 25 Fleming Gardens West – 23

– 23 Step Row – 19

– 19 Ure Street – 19

– 19 Arbroath Road – 17

– 17 Hepburn Street – 15

– 15 Blackness Road – 13

– 13 Court Street North – 13

Saggar Street – 13

– 13 Glemarkie Terrace – 12

– 12 Abbotsford Place – 11

– 11 Bowbridge Place – 10

– 10 Byron Street – 9

– 9 Olilvie Street – 9

– 9 Gray Street (Lochee) – 8

– 8 Sandeman Street – 8

– 8 Arklay Place – 7

– 7 Balgillo Road – 7

– 7 Brantwood Avenue – 6

– 6 Dickson Avenue – 6

– 6 Dock Street – 6

– 6 Mid Craigie Road – 6

– 6 Nethergate – 6

– 6 Bowbridge Court – 5

– 5 Clepington Road – 5

– 5 Gowrie Street – 5

– 5 Janefield Place – 5

– 5 Mayfield Grove – 5

– 5 Corran Gardens – 4

– 4 East Home Street – 4

– 4 Erskine Street – 4

– 4 Greendykes Road – 4

Long Lane – 4

– 4 Marryat Terrace – 4

– 4 Milnes East Wynd – 4

– 4 Robson Street – 4

– 4 Albany Terrace – 3

– 3 Albert Road – 3

– 3 Annfield Street – 3

– 3 Balunie Avenue – 3

– 3 Bridge Street – 3

– 3 Brook Gardens – 3

– 3 Broughty Ferry Road – 3

– 3 Camphill Road – 3

– 3 Churchill Place – 3

– 3 Collingwood Street – 3

– 3 Fleming Gardens North – 3

– 3 Forth Crescent – 3

– 3 Hyndford Street – 3

– 3 King Street (Broughty Ferry) – 3

– 3 Lawrence Street (Broughty Ferry) – 3

– 3 Seagate – 3

Watson Street – 3

– 3 Wedderburn Street – 3

– 3 Albert Street, Allan Lane, Alpin Road, Balunie Drive, Beaumont Crescent, Blake Street, Brewery Lane, Clarence Road, Dawson Road, Donalds Lane, Dudhope Crescent Road, Dundee Road, Dunholm Road, Dunholm Terrace, East Links Place, Gellatly Street, Glamis Road, Glenmoy Avenue, Gotterstone Drive, Johnston Avenue, Larch Street, Ledmore Terrace, Loons Road, Melrose Terrace, South Road, Strathern Road, Strathmore Avenue, Tay Square, Troon Place, Victoria Road (city centre), West Marketgait, West School Road – 2

– 2 Adelaide Place, Americanmuir Road, Ancrum Road, Ashbank Road, Baldovan Terrace, Balgarthno Road, Balgray Place, Ballindean Place, Balmoral Avenue, Baxter Park Terrace, Bayne Square, Beauly Avenue, Bellefield Avenue, Bellfield Street, Blake Avenue, Buttars Road, Caird Avenue, Camperdown Road, Canisp Crescent, Cardean Street, Castle Street, Church Street (Broughty Ferry), City Road, Coupar Angus Road, Cowgate, Craigard Road, Craigowan Road, Crawford Place, Cross Street, Dalhousie Road, Daniel Street, Dee Place, Denhead Crescent, Duncraig Road, Dunmore Street, Earn Crescent, Eassie Terrace, Eden Street, Fairmuir Street, Ferndale Drive, Findhorn Place, Forebank Street, Forest Park Place, Forfar Road, Frederick Street, Gillburn Road, Gillies Place, Gillies Terrace, Gleneagles Avenue, Harcourt Street, Hazel Drive, High Street, Hillside Terrace, Hilltown, Inverary Terrace, Kenmore Terrace, Kerrington Crescent, Kinghorne Road, Lansdowne Gardens. Law Road, Lochee Road, Longtown Road, Luke Place, Macalpine Road, Mallaig Avenue, Marchfield Road, Market Street, Marketgait, Meadowside, Melrose Court, Melrose Gardens, Milton Street, Morgan Street, Myrekirk Road, Nesbitt Street, Nevay Terrace, New Inn Entry, New Road, North Street, Panmure Street, Park Avenue, Patons Lane, Pentland Crescent, Perth Road, Pitairlie Road, Rankine Street, Reids Lane, Rosebank Street. Rosefield Place, Rosemount Road, Sandhaven Gardens, Smith Street, South Tay Street, St Andrews Lane (East Port), St Clement Place. St Fillans Road, St Kilda Road, St Michaels Yard, St Mungo Terrace, St Ninian Terrace, Strachan Avenue, Symers Street, Torridon Road, Trades Lane, Troon Road, Turnberry Avenue, Ullapool Crescent, Urquhart Street, West Bell Street, West Bell Street Lane, Westfield Place, Westfield Road, Willison Street – 1

The Courier has answered six key questions about the Dundee pavement parking ban.