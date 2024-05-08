Row over pavement parking outside Dundee garage as owner claims he’s victim of ‘witch-hunt’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Row over pavement parking outside Dundee garage as owner claims he’s victim of ‘witch-hunt’

Residents say Buttars Loan has become "dangerous" for pedestrians who are being forced to walk on the road.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Cars parked on the pavement outside MKS Services on Buttars Loan, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Cars parked on the pavement outside MKS Services on Buttars Loan, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A row has broken out over pavement parking outside a Dundee garage – with the owner claiming he is the victim of a “witch-hunt”.

Locals say pedestrians are being forced to walk on the road because cars getting work done are being parked on the pavement outside MKS Services on Buttars Loan in Charleston.

The group of residents – who approached The Courier with their concerns – also claim cars are blocking pavements on nearby Donalds Lane, something the garage owner denies.

The concerns have been raised with Dundee City Council, which now issues tickets to drivers caught parking on pavements following a change in legislation.

But the residents claim nothing is being done.

‘Huge safety issue’ claims over Dundee garage pavement parking

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “The garage reopened last year and since then there has been an increase in issues.

“He (the owner) is parking cars right at the Donalds Lane junction onto Buttars Loan, obstructing the view, so it’s become increasingly difficult to see up to the roundabout.

“It is a huge health and safety issue.

“One day, a delivery van couldn’t get into Donalds Lane due to the parking and we are concerned that this would cause huge issues should any emergency vehicles require access.

“The pavement parking law was introduced but he seems to get away with it. It’s really frustrating.”

parking on the pavement
A resident’s photo of cars parked on the pavement outside the garage. Image: Supplied

Another resident said: “The parking here is dangerous.

“I have to use the junction every day to access my property and it is an accident waiting to happen.

“My school-age children take the bus to school each day and have had to take a different route as it is impossible for them to safely cross the road due to the multitude of cars parked by the garage.

“If this parking situation continues, there is going to be an accident.”

A third resident said: “Everyone living around here has had enough of this situation.”

Dundee garage owner claims he is victim of a ‘witch-hunt’ over pavement parking

When approached by The Courier, garage owner Michael Sinclair said he did not believe he was obstructing anyone.

He said: “This has turned into a witch-hunt against me.

“People living round here just don’t want a garage.

“Yes, I sometimes park on the pavement near the garage, but only on wider sections.

“I would be causing more of an obstruction if I parked on the road.

Buttars Loan parking concerns
More vehicles parked on the pavement. Image: Supplied

“Also, if I parked outside houses on Buttars Loan, I’m sure many of the residents wouldn’t like it.”

He added: “I don’t believe I cause an obstruction to anyone where I park.”

He denied cars are being parked on the pavement on Donalds Lane.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “If you are aware of a location which might be described as a pavement parking hotspot, you can let us know by emailing pavementparking@dundeecity.gov.uk and identifying the location and a time when the contravention happens.

“Parking attendants can then be deployed to that location if resources allow.”

Last week, residents on Balunie Drive in Douglas claimed their cars were being damaged by passing vehicles due to the enforcement of the new pavement parking rules.

