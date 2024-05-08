Row over pavement parking outside Dundee garage as owner claims he’s victim of ‘witch-hunt’

A row has broken out over pavement parking outside a Dundee garage – with the owner claiming he is the victim of a “witch-hunt”.

Locals say pedestrians are being forced to walk on the road because cars getting work done are being parked on the pavement outside MKS Services on Buttars Loan in Charleston.

The group of residents – who approached The Courier with their concerns – also claim cars are blocking pavements on nearby Donalds Lane, something the garage owner denies.

The concerns have been raised with Dundee City Council, which now issues tickets to drivers caught parking on pavements following a change in legislation.

But the residents claim nothing is being done.

‘Huge safety issue’ claims over Dundee garage pavement parking

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “The garage reopened last year and since then there has been an increase in issues.

“He (the owner) is parking cars right at the Donalds Lane junction onto Buttars Loan, obstructing the view, so it’s become increasingly difficult to see up to the roundabout.

“It is a huge health and safety issue.

“One day, a delivery van couldn’t get into Donalds Lane due to the parking and we are concerned that this would cause huge issues should any emergency vehicles require access.

“The pavement parking law was introduced but he seems to get away with it. It’s really frustrating.”

Another resident said: “The parking here is dangerous.

“I have to use the junction every day to access my property and it is an accident waiting to happen.

“My school-age children take the bus to school each day and have had to take a different route as it is impossible for them to safely cross the road due to the multitude of cars parked by the garage.

“If this parking situation continues, there is going to be an accident.”

A third resident said: “Everyone living around here has had enough of this situation.”

Dundee garage owner claims he is victim of a ‘witch-hunt’ over pavement parking

When approached by The Courier, garage owner Michael Sinclair said he did not believe he was obstructing anyone.

He said: “This has turned into a witch-hunt against me.

“People living round here just don’t want a garage.

“Yes, I sometimes park on the pavement near the garage, but only on wider sections.

“I would be causing more of an obstruction if I parked on the road.

“Also, if I parked outside houses on Buttars Loan, I’m sure many of the residents wouldn’t like it.”

He added: “I don’t believe I cause an obstruction to anyone where I park.”

He denied cars are being parked on the pavement on Donalds Lane.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “If you are aware of a location which might be described as a pavement parking hotspot, you can let us know by emailing pavementparking@dundeecity.gov.uk and identifying the location and a time when the contravention happens.

“Parking attendants can then be deployed to that location if resources allow.”

Last week, residents on Balunie Drive in Douglas claimed their cars were being damaged by passing vehicles due to the enforcement of the new pavement parking rules.