Thug attacked stranger in Dundee city centre, then bit police officer

An innocent man was subjected to a terrifying attack by a desperate thug who later bit and permanently scarred a police officer in Dundee.

David Conroy asked the stranger for money before pouncing on him in the city centre.

Hours later, Conroy would leave bite marks and swelling on the officer’s hand while he was being taken to the cells at police headquarters.

Repeat offender Conroy, 24, is remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court next month.

Nethergate fight

The court heard the 21-year-old victim was on Nethergate near the Primark bus stops when Conroy approached him.

“The accused appeared, shouting, in the street and was stumbling around trying to make conversation,” fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said.

“The complainer stated the accused was not making much sense and kept asking for money.

“He told the accused to leave him alone and was observed to be in a verbal row.

“The accused then raised his fists and punched him to the right side of his face, causing him to become dazed.”

The pair then fell to the ground and the victim struggled to get Conroy off him.

Police arrived and placed Conroy under arrest.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital, having suffered scrapes, bruising and a bloodied nose at Conroy’s hands.

Dundee man bit police officer

Conroy’s behaviour would become “more challenging” while being dealt with by police.

The lout sank his teeth into a PC’s hand as he tried to apply a spit hood to his head.

The officer was required to take a three-day course of antibiotics after the bite broke the skin and left a permanent scar.

He still has to attend at his GP to ensure he has not contracted a blood-borne infection.

Conroy pled guilty to committing the two assaults on February 20 this year on Nethergate and at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn opted to reserve mitigation ahead of a social work report being prepared.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until next month.

