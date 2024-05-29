Fife PC concussed by falling window due to Kirkcaldy thug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife PC concussed by falling window due to Kirkcaldy thug

Mark Wishart has had nine months added onto the end of the prison sentence he is already serving for assaulting police.

By Ross Gardiner
Police Scotland stock image
Wishart injured three Police Scotland officers in his escape bid.

A Fife police officer was left concussed and needed two weeks off work after an intoxicated yob caused a window to fall on his head.

Mark Wishart was brought from jail – where he is already serving a sentence for police assault – to admit culpably and recklessly forcing the pane off its hinges, causing it to fall on PC Cameron Lee.

After being spotted by police, Wishart had dashed into a house in Kirkcaldy and locked himself in.

While officers were in the garden, he forced the window off its hinges, causing it to fall on PC Lee’s head.

Wishart then jumped from a window, landing on another constable and causing him to fall into a fence.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard from Wishart’s solicitor he was once given “a good old-fashioned kicking” by police but a sheriff told him that was “no excuse” for his conduct.

Unhinged

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown told the court police spotted Wishart in the passenger seat of a car on February 2 and gave chase when he bolted.

He locked himself in a house in the town’s Almond Place and due to his criminal record, support was requested.

Mr Brown said: “PC Lee was speaking through a downstairs window, trying to reason with the accused to come outside the locus.

“The accused has pushed the window from inside with such force that the hinges were broken, causing them to come off.”

The window fell and struck PC Lee on the head.

He was concussed and needed two weeks off work to recover.

Wishart began challenging police and threatened to fight any officer who entered the property.

More police injuries

A family member provided police with keys for the property.

Wishart made his way to a window ledge five feet above the ground.

He leaped a further five-feet into the air and crashed down on top of PC Ross Woodbridge, causing them to tumble into a small wooden fence, which collapsed under their weight.

PC Woodbridge suffered a small cut.

After struggling violently, Wishart was eventually cuffed and leg restraints were applied.

Another officer, PC Reece Laird, suffered a cut and bruising near his right eye.

‘Good, old-fashioned kicking’

Wishart, 36, of Dunsire Street in Kirkcaldy, admitted culpable and reckless conduct and  acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

He pled guilty to resisting, obstructing or hindering the arresting PCs.

Solicitor Calum Harris said his client was jailed for a police assault after appearing from custody in March.

Mr Harris said: “It’s an incident that he doesn’t really recall due to intoxication.

“He was confused by why the police were there but he saw them and clearly made efforts to evade them.

“He accepts this is the sort of behaviour that has marred his adult life.”

Mr Harris continued: “He got a good, old-fashioned kicking from the police when he was younger.

“It seems to have marred his attitude towards the police.

“There is a level of insight that he accepts that doesn’t give him a right to take that out on officers.”

Mr Harris said his client had misused cocaine and Valium in the past and developed a heroin dependency around five years ago.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon imposed a nine-month prison sentence to be served concurrently to his current spell behind bars.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Nikola Walker
Dundee couple found with drug stash beside dead body in Fife jailed
Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
Forfar swimming pool cannabis farmers jailed
Charles Forbes, pictured in 2017. Image: Alan Richardson
Thief caught looting copper tanks from Dundee demolition zone
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'I don't give a f***, I'll never change'
Edinburgh High Court
Ex-serviceman from Fife jailed for rape
Clifford Hodgkins
Women-hating Perthshire brute jailed for rape and abuse
Key Store, Dens Road, Dundee
Ice lolly rage store raider assaulted Dundee shopkeeper
Patricia Edwards.
Fife woman turned up at man's door with knife after 'harassment'
James Donnelly, Bonnethill Court in Dundee.
Thug battered drugs buddy with crowbar and meat cleaver at Dundee multi
Muhammed Awais worked for Corfu Kebabs.
Dundee delivery driver sexually assaulted teenage girls at Angus pyjama party