Dundee couple found with drug stash beside dead body in Fife jailed

Nikola Walker and John Wallace were imprisoned after being found guilty of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

By Gordon Currie
Nikola Walker
Nikola Walker.

A Dundee couple whose £100,000 drug haul was found alongside the body of a dead man in Fife have been jailed.

Nikola Walker and John Wallace were imprisoned after being found guilty of being concerned in the supply of 100,000 Class C etizolam tablets.

Wallace, 48, was jailed for three years and Walker, 43, was sent to prison for 16 months after a jury found them guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court was told the drug stash was found during a raid at a home in Kelty, along with the body of householder Robert Murray.

The couple denied being at the property when they were interviewed by police but DNA samples taken from the drug packages linked them to the stash.

Jailed

Solicitor Billy Watt, for Walker, said: “It is a very serious offence with a very high value.

“If she is to be given a chance, she knows it will be one chance only.”

However, his request for Walker to get a community disposal was rejected by Sheriff Alison McKay, who jailed her for 16 months.

Walker and Wallace, both from Dundee, were found guilty by the jury of drug dealing in Union Street, Kelty, on March 9 2019.

Walker was also convicted of having heroin and etizolam on February 21 2020.

Coercion

Sheriff McKay told Walker: “You were convicted by a jury of being concerned in the supply of drugs, effectively street valium.

“You maintained your innocence throughout the trial.

“It is likely you were a very small part in a much bigger operation and you are a vulnerable individual.

“You were probably prevailed upon or coerced to be involved.

“However, taking all of that into account, I also have to have regard to the potential value and the quantity of the drugs.

“Your co-accused was sentenced to three years in prison.

“Your record is much less significant but I’m afraid I am of the view that a community-based disposal is not appropriate, having regard to the extent and value of the drugs involved.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

