Major NHS Tayside computer outage hits doctors’ surgeries

A major NHS Tayside computer outage has hit doctors’ surgeries across the region.

Several GP practices in Tayside are said to have been affected by the problem on Wednesday.

A source said workers had been unable to log into their systems.

They said: “Doctors, nurses and all staff have been unable to log in and get patient details.

“The computers aren’t connecting to the servers.

“It means GP surgeries affected can’t safely manage appointments or retrieve notes.”

Hillbank Health Centre, a practice in the Hilltown in Dundee, reported being affected by the problems on Facebook.

A post said: “We are facing major IT issues at the moment with our appointments system.

“This is also affecting several practices in Tayside.

“Please bear with us as we try to rectify the issue.

“We cannot access any patient details and therefore cannot fulfil appointments.”

People were asked only to call for urgent medical matters due to “exceptionally high” demand from calls.

A further update, posted at 9.30am, said: “IT issues are currently being resolved.

“NHS Tayside is working hard on the issue and some services are now running.

“Please bear with us whilst we try to get things up and running.

“Staff at the practice are doing their utmost to assist patients, please do not shout at them or raise your voice.”

NHS Tayside has been contacted for comment.