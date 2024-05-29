Major NHS Tayside computer outage hits doctors’ surgeries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Major NHS Tayside computer outage hits doctors’ surgeries

Several GP practices are said to have been affected.

By Andrew Robson
Doctors' surgeries have been hit by the computer outage. Image: Shutterstock
Doctors' surgeries have been hit by the computer outage. Image: Shutterstock

A major NHS Tayside computer outage has hit doctors’ surgeries across the region.

Several GP practices in Tayside are said to have been affected by the problem on Wednesday.

A source said workers had been unable to log into their systems.

They said: “Doctors, nurses and all staff have been unable to log in and get patient details.

“The computers aren’t connecting to the servers.

“It means GP surgeries affected can’t safely manage appointments or retrieve notes.”

‘Several’ NHS Tayside surgeries hit by computer outage

Hillbank Health Centre, a practice in the Hilltown in Dundee, reported being affected by the problems on Facebook.

A post said: “We are facing major IT issues at the moment with our appointments system.

“This is also affecting several practices in Tayside.

“Please bear with us as we try to rectify the issue.

“We cannot access any patient details and therefore cannot fulfil appointments.”

Hillbank Health Centre. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

People were asked only to call for urgent medical matters due to “exceptionally high” demand from calls.

A further update, posted at 9.30am, said: “IT issues are currently being resolved.

“NHS Tayside is working hard on the issue and some services are now running.

“Please bear with us whilst we try to get things up and running.

“Staff at the practice are doing their utmost to assist patients, please do not shout at them or raise your voice.”

NHS Tayside has been contacted for comment.

