Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards puts pen to paper on Charlton Athletic move

Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards has put pen to paper to agree a move to Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old was in London on Monday for a medical with the English League One side.

And it is understood the left-back has now signed a long-term contract in a near-six-figure switch.

Both clubs are still tying up the formalities of the deal that will bring an end to Edwards’ five years at East End Park.

But an announcement is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Charlton have beaten off stiff competition from Bristol Rovers after both clubs had bids accepted by Dunfermline.

Edwards had a release clause and fee in his contract after the Fifers took up the option of extending his agreement by 12 months to 2025.

Rovers made a strong pitch for the player and Barnsley also had a bid turned down in January amidst interest from the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United and Blackpool.

But Charlton, managed by former Southampton, Luton Town and Stoke City boss Nathan Jones, have won the race.

The Addicks finished 16th in League One last season, one place below Bristol Rovers, but are hopeful of pushing for promotion under Jones next term.

Difficult task

The athletic Edwards will give them plenty of options on the left side of defence and midfield and will be sorely missed by Dunfermline.

His departure leaves a significant hole in the Pars squad and manager James McPake faces a difficult task in replacing a dependable and key performer.

The former Airdrie and Kilmarnock youngster played all but 11 minutes of Dunfermline’s 36 league games last season and has made nearly 200 appearances since joining in 2019.

Edwards joins the freed Alex Jakubiak, Paul Allan, Max Little and Miller Fenton in departing East End Park this summer, as well as six loanees.

So far, Chris Kane is the only arrival after the St Johnstone striker turned his loan into a permanent move on a two-year contract.