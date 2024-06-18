Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards puts pen to paper on Charlton Athletic move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards puts pen to paper on Charlton Athletic move

The 24-year-old's switch south is expected to be confirmed within next 48 hours.

By Iain Collin
Josh Edwards in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Josh Edwards in action for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards has put pen to paper to agree a move to Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old was in London on Monday for a medical with the English League One side.

And it is understood the left-back has now signed a long-term contract in a near-six-figure switch.

Both clubs are still tying up the formalities of the deal that will bring an end to Edwards’ five years at East End Park.

But an announcement is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Dunfermline Athletic FC defender Josh Edwards holds off the attentions of Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong.
Josh Edwards in action for Dunfermline against former club Kilmarnock last summer. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Charlton have beaten off stiff competition from Bristol Rovers after both clubs had bids accepted by Dunfermline.

Edwards had a release clause and fee in his contract after the Fifers took up the option of extending his agreement by 12 months to 2025.

Rovers made a strong pitch for the player and Barnsley also had a bid turned down in January amidst interest from the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United and Blackpool.

But Charlton, managed by former Southampton, Luton Town and Stoke City boss Nathan Jones, have won the race.

The Addicks finished 16th in League One last season, one place below Bristol Rovers, but are hopeful of pushing for promotion under Jones next term.

Difficult task

The athletic Edwards will give them plenty of options on the left side of defence and midfield and will be sorely missed by Dunfermline.

His departure leaves a significant hole in the Pars squad and manager James McPake faces a difficult task in replacing a dependable and key performer.

The former Airdrie and Kilmarnock youngster played all but 11 minutes of Dunfermline’s 36 league games last season and has made nearly 200 appearances since joining in 2019.

Edwards joins the freed Alex Jakubiak, Paul Allan, Max Little and Miller Fenton in departing East End Park this summer, as well as six loanees.

So far, Chris Kane is the only arrival after the St Johnstone striker turned his loan into a permanent move on a two-year contract.

More from Football

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein faces a big summer ahead of a crucial season. Image: SNS
St Johnstone pre-season in focus: Return date, friendlies, signings and ownership
Mark Ogren Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Does Mark Ogren 'discussions' admission suggest investment in post for Dundee United?
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Declan Gallagher reveals how former Dundee director paved way for Dundee United switch
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
James McPake reveals one striking improvement he will demand from Dunfermline next season
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: New Luke McCowan contract would be Dundee's best summer business
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee FC pre-season in focus: Return dates, friendlies and transfers
Dundee United academy director Paul Cowie
Paul Cowie quits Dundee United as academy chief eyes first-team role with another SPFL…
13
(L to R) Arran Brookfield, Brodie Dair and Murray Binnie have signed professional deals with St Johnstone. Image: PPA
'I'll keep pushing': How 3 St Johnstone U/18 title-winners reacted to signing first professional…
Mathew Cudjoe takes the acclaim of fans at Tannadice.
EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe’s Dundee United career looks OVER as contract talks break down
9
Dunfermline Athletic FC defender Josh Edwards.
Josh Edwards has Charlton Athletic medical with 'near-six figure' Dunfermline departure imminent