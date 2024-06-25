Jack Walton nears Dundee United return as details of deal are revealed

Jack Walton is closing in on a return to Dundee United on a one-year loan deal from Luton Town.

Walton, 26, was an ever-present between the sticks for the Tangerines last season as they romped to the Championship title.

He kept a remarkable 19 clean sheets in 36 league appearances – a new club record for United – and conceded just 23 goals, becoming a firm fans’ favourite in the process.

Walton was manager Jim Goodwin’s No.1 target between the sticks in preparation for the Terrors’ return to the top-flight, while Walton has also pushed to secure a return north of the border.

With Luton – to whom Walton is contracted until June 2025 – comfortable that a crack at the Premiership will serve the player well, an agreement is close to being struck and could be confirmed as early as this week.