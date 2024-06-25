Perthshire church bought by Dundee restaurant owners to be sold at auction

A Perthshire church that was bought by restaurant owners from Dundee is set to be sold at auction.

Lauren and Calum Runciman, owners of The Giddy Goose and The White Goose restaurants in Dundee, bought the former Stanley Church in 2020.

The couple planned to turn the building into luxury apartments.

However, the pair – who also run Black Mamba in Dundee – say they have struggled to find the time to balance the project with their other businesses.

Stanley Church could offer ‘amazing project’ when sold at auction

Lauren said: “We bought it during the height of lockdown when we had a lot of time on our hands.

“But we own a lot of businesses and after that, we just didn’t have the time to take it on – it needs a proper developer to come in.

“There have been plans drawn up and it would be an amazing project but we just didn’t have enough hours in the day for us to change it.

“It’s a great development opportunity and it’s got the space for 12-14 luxury flats.

“We hope it goes to someone who can do something with it and it’ll look so much nicer when it’s all done up – similar to Stanley Mills.”

The 200-year-old church was previously sold off by the Church of Scotland after it was condemned following storm damage.

It is now set to go to auction on July 25 with a guide price of £55,000 to £65,000.

According to Online Property Auctions Scotland, the church has “numerous possible development options”.

This includes a wedding venue, creche, hotel, religious institution, residence or apartments.

The building features a church hall, function hall, kitchen, three WCs, two extra rooms and a bell tower.

Online Property Auctions Scotland says the church is “likely to attract interest from local and national developers seeking a bespoke opportunity to create something special”.