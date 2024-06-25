St Johnstone on hunt for goalkeeping coach after Craig Hinchliffe joins Aberdeen

St Johnstone are looking for a new goalkeeping coach after Craig Hinchliffe’s departure to Aberdeen.

Hinchliffe has stepped into a role as the Dons’ head of goalkeeping, working under new head coach Jimmy Thelin.

As part of the role he will reunite with ex-Saints keeper Dimitar Mitov, whose own move from Perth to Pittodrie came just days ago.

“It’s fantastic to be here and be part of an exciting new chapter for the club,” said Hinchliffe, who also spent time with Dundee United earlier in his career..

“There is a real positive energy around the place and I’m looking forward to working alongside the new management team, and of course, a very talented group of goalkeepers.”

Dons boss Thelin added: “I am delighted to welcome Craig as our new head of goalkeeping.

“He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, particularly of Scottish football which was important to us. He also has a strong relationship with Dimitar (Mitov) having worked with him at St Johnstone.”

Saints boss Craig Levein will now look to appoint a successor to Hinchliffe, who joined up at Perth last summer.

Hinchliffe, who has racked up 17 years of coaching experience in his career, is also reuniting with Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows, with the pair familiar with each other from their days together at Motherwell.