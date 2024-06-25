St Johnstone on hunt for goalkeeping coach after Craig Hinchliffe joins Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone on hunt for goalkeeping coach after Craig Hinchliffe joins Aberdeen

Hinchliffe will be working with ex-Saints keeper Dimitar Mitov at Pittodrie.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone are looking for a new goalkeeping coach after Craig Hinchliffe’s departure to Aberdeen.

Hinchliffe has stepped into a role as the Dons’ head of goalkeeping, working under new head coach Jimmy Thelin.

As part of the role he will reunite with ex-Saints keeper Dimitar Mitov, whose own move from Perth to Pittodrie came just days ago.

“It’s fantastic to be here and be part of an exciting new chapter for the club,” said Hinchliffe, who also spent time with Dundee United earlier in his career..

“There is a real positive energy around the place and I’m looking forward to working alongside the new management team, and of course, a very talented group of goalkeepers.”

Dons boss Thelin added: “I am delighted to welcome Craig as our new head of goalkeeping.

“He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, particularly of Scottish football which was important to us. He also has a strong relationship with Dimitar (Mitov) having worked with him at St Johnstone.”

Saints boss Craig Levein will now look to appoint a successor to Hinchliffe, who joined up at Perth last summer.

Hinchliffe, who has racked up 17 years of coaching experience in his career, is also reuniting with Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows, with the pair familiar with each other from their days together at Motherwell.

