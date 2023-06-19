Dundee United announce departure of goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe

Dundee United have announced the departure of goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe.

Hinchliffe, who re-joined United from Motherwell last summer, has left the Tannadice club with immediate effect – just 13 months into his role.

United issued a short three-paragraph statement on Monday to confirm Hinchliffe’s departure.

We can announce that First Team Goalkeeping Coach Craig Hinchliffe has left the club as part of an ongoing restructuring process within the football department ahead of the 2023/24 season. We thank Craig for his efforts and wish him all the best | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 19, 2023

In it they stated his exit was ‘part of an ongoing restructuring process within the football department ahead of the 2023/24 season.’

Hinchliffe’s exit means the Tannadice side have now seen a turnover of four goalkeeping coaches in just over two years.

Neil Alexander, Tony Caig, Ryan Flood – albeit on a temporary basis – have all taken on the role since 2021.

Alexander joined Motherwell with Caig leaving for Newcastle United.

Flood returned to parent club Southampton after a secondment at United before Hinchliffe started last summer.