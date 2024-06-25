Jack Newman eyed by Inverness Caledonian Thistle as Duncan Ferguson plots Dundee United swoop

Jack Newman is a target for Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Courier Sport understands the Caley Jags are keen to take the Scotland U/21 internationalist to the Highlands on loan following the departure of experienced stopper Mark Ridgers.

Arbroath are also admirers of the player but Inverness are in pole position.

Newman, 22, boasts four senior appearances for the Tangerines and has enjoyed formative spells with Spartans and Peterhead.

He served as an able understudy for Jack Walton throughout last season but didn’t didn’t taste any action thanks to the Englishman’s durability and consistency as United romped to the title.

And United are keen for Newman to get regular first-team action at this stage of his development, albeit any potential move for the youngster may need to wait until another goalkeeper is in the door.

The Tannadice outfit have already snapped up Dave Richards from Crewe Alexandra and will bring in another custodian to battle for the No.1 spot, adding to a pool that also includes Ruairidh Adams.

Cash-strapped Inverness have endured a tumultuous summer to date, with an ill-fated scheme to move their base of operations to Kelty causing uproar among fans.

Although since scrapped, chairman Ross Morrison and CEO Scot Gardiner quit amid the fallout.

A swathe of players have also departed in the aftermath of the club’s relegation from the Championship, leaving their ex-United management team of Ferguson and Gary Bollan facing a huge rebuilding job.

That includes having no recognised keepers on the books. As well as Ridgers leaving, Cammy Mackay joined Brora Rangers and kid gloves Corey Patterson moved to Forres Mechanics.