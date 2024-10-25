Ryan Strain return tipped to unlock Dundee United midfield wild card as Jim Goodwin blanks billionaire talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ryan Strain return tipped to unlock Dundee United midfield wild card as Jim Goodwin blanks billionaire talk

Strain is expected to be in the squad to face Aberdeen.

Jim Goodwin addresses the media
Jim Goodwin addresses the media. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has urged Dundee United fans to show patience towards Ryan Strain as the Australia international nears his eagerly anticipated return to action.

Strain, 27, is expected to be in the Tangerines’ matchday squad to face Aberdeen on Saturday after recovering from a serious hamstring injury sustained against Stenhousemuir in July.

The devastating set-back required surgery and resulted in three months on the sidelines.

However, Strain could make his Premiership debut for the Terrors at Pittodrie following his summer switch from St Mirren – albeit Goodwin has emphasised that he is “nowhere near” ready to take his place in the starting line-up.

‘Bang on track’

“We’re going to have a similar squad to what we had last weekend,” said Goodwin, almost certainly ruling out Louis Moult and Ross Docherty. “The positive news on the injury front is that Ryan Strain will be back in the squad.

“He’s worked really hard over the last few months to get his fitness levels up. Having him available will give the squad a real boost.

Ryan Strain, pictured, will soon be back in action
Strain, pictured, will soon be back in action. Image: SNS

“With these types of injuries – when we’re talking about muscle repairs – there’s not a great deal you can do in terms of forcing the issue. You’re very much guided by the surgeon and by the scan results.

“The risk of trying to speed the process up wouldn’t be fair on the player. So, we’ve tried to be led by the surgeon – and Ryan is bang on track really for where he needs to be.

“He’s looked sharp in training over the last five or six sessions, and gradually that will build up. However, I stress the point; it’s important that our supporters are patient because Ryan is nowhere near ready to start the game.”

Stephenson: A midfield option?

When Strain is up to full speed, he may face a battle to reclaim the right wingback berth from Luca Stephenson, who leads the United squad in Premiership goal contributions this season – rippling the net twice and teeing up another two.

However, Goodwin has hinted that Stephenson could be utilised in the engine room.

Luca Stephenson, No.17, celebrates his second Dundee United goal of the season against Hibs
Stephenson celebrates his goal at the weekend. Image: SNS

“Strainer’s experienced enough to know how the game works,” continued Goodwin.

“He’s got to earn the right to get back into the team. And I think it’s good for Luca Stevenson to have a little bit of pressure, too.

“Also, given how light we are in the middle of the park – (David) Babunski, (Vicko) Sevelj, (Richard) Odada being the only midfielders that we have available – Luca definitely gives us another option in there, when Ryan Strain is available.”

Short shrift

Meanwhile, Goodwin gave reports of ASOS billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen considering the prospect of investing in United a wide berth, smiling: “I know nothing!

“My job is to look after first team affairs, and I have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes. I’ve not had any dialogue with the owner (Mark Ogren) or with the powers that be – so I tend not to take too much interest in any of that kind of stuff.”

More from Dundee United

Jack Newman could be left in limbo
Dundee United bid to BLOCK Jack Newman axe as Inverness admin leaves Tannadice kid…
Glenn Middleton, right, burns past Lewis Miller before teeing up Sam Dalby to score against Hibs
Glenn Middleton urged to 'simplify' by Dundee United boss after 'outstanding' impact
Anders Holch Povlsen, pictured
EXCLUSIVE: ASOS billionaire’s football group reacts to Dundee United link
Ryan Gauld has been in superb form this term, capped by his Scotland bow
Watch Ryan Gauld equal record set by USA legend as ex-Dundee United duo produce…
David Babunski, captain for the day, roars with delight
EXCLUSIVE: David Babunski invites former Aberdeen hero to turn shock superspy as Dundee United…
Anders Holch Povlsen.
Anders Holch Povlsen profiled as billionaire ASOS tycoon linked with Dundee United
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
How to solve a problem like Craig Sibbald? Why Dundee United dynamo will be…
Dundee United star Craig Sibbald warms up.
Craig Sibbald post-surgery update as Dundee United trio declared 'touch and go' for Aberdeen…
Anders Holch Povlsen remains Scotland's wealthiest man.
ASOS billionaire credited with interest in Dundee United – but no contact with Tangerines
Ian Cathro, Estoril head coach
Ian Cathro 'on last life' as Estoril fans demand sacking of ex-Dundee United coach…

Conversation