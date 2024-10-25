Pensioner made ‘sexualised gestures’ to CCTV 49 times in a month during Fife neighbour dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner made ‘sexualised gestures’ to CCTV 49 times in a month during Fife neighbour dispute

Christopher Tognarelli admitted a stalking offence.

By Jamie McKenzie
Christopher Tognarelli
Christopher Tognarelli was convicted of a stalking offence at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A Fife pensioner was caught on camera 49 times in a month walking past a neighbour’s home making “sexualised gestures” with his “fingers in his mouth”.

Christopher Tognarelli, 77, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to stalking the woman between July 8 and August 8 this year at an address in Lumphinnans.

Court documents say he engaged in a in a course of conduct which caused fear or alarm by repeatedly shouting, making “animalistic noises” and repeatedly making “sexualised gestures” towards the property.

Despite the wording, prosecutors found no significant sexual element to the charge.

The court heard it is Tognarelli’s third offence concerning the woman during a long-running dispute.

49 incidents in a month

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the victim has lived at the address since 1974 and Tognarelli moved to the street in about 1981.

Ms McKaig said it was reported to police in August that while Tognarelli walked past her home he was “making gestures” described as “putting his fingers in his mouth”.

On the woman’s CCTV he could be seen walking along the street and only making the gestures when opposite her address, the fiscal said.

She said “approximately 49 recorded incidents” of this took place over a month and these were given to police.

Officers went to Tognarelli’s home on August 11 and he was arrested and charged.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan described it as a “long-running neighbour dispute” with difficulties on both sides.

She said “both parties” have appeared in court over the years at various times.

Broken fence sparked behaviour

Ms Allan said her client had managed to desist from offending for about eight years before the incident.

Asked by Sheriff Krista Johnston what had provoked this behaviour, Ms Allan said: “There was a storm in January and a fence blew down and Mr Tognarelli was trying to sort the fence.

“He is of the view the complainer was making rude gestures to him at that time.

“That’s kicked off the issues, so to speak”.

Ms Allan said her client has been keeping note of issues from his perspective but has not contacted police.

He has since installed CCTV at his own property.

Three-year order imposed

Sheriff Johnston fined Tognarelli £400 and banned him from contacting the woman for three years.

The sheriff warned if he makes direct or indirect contact with the woman, he will be brought back to court.

Sheriff Johnston added: “I appreciate it’s a situation of a neighbourhood dispute but you are the one in the dock admitting guilt to behaviour which must be distressing and upsetting to your neighbour”.

