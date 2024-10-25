Mathew Cudjoe lands new club after Dundee United exit – and links up with another ex-Tannadice favourite

Former Dundee United forward Mathew Cudjoe has joined Israeli top-flight outfit Bnei Sakhnin.

Cudjoe, 20, officially departed the Terrors during the summer after talks regarding a new one-year deal broke down.

The former Ghana U/20 international notched five goals in 46 outings for United after arriving in November 2021.

Despite flashes of undoubted potential, particularly during the opening weeks of last season, he was unable to cement a starting berth.

A familiar face for United fans

And he will now seek to kick-start his career in Israel, where he will be a teammate of another ex-Tannadice star, Jeando Fuchs.

Cameroon international Fuchs joined the club after being released by Peterborough in the close-season, robbing United of a potentially lucrative sell-on fee if he had been the subject of a transfer fee.

Bnei Sakhnin currently sit in ninth place in the 14-team Premier Division following two wins from their opening six matches.