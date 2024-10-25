Mathew Cudjoe lands new club after Dundee United exit – and links up with another ex-Tannadice favourite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mathew Cudjoe lands new club after Dundee United exit – and links up with another ex-Tannadice favourite

Cudjoe showed flashes of potential last season in the Championship.

By Alan Temple
Mathew Cudjoe in his new surroundings
Mathew Cudjoe in his new surroundings. Image: Mathew Cudjoe / X.

Former Dundee United forward Mathew Cudjoe has joined Israeli top-flight outfit Bnei Sakhnin.

Cudjoe, 20, officially departed the Terrors during the summer after talks regarding a new one-year deal broke down.

The former Ghana U/20 international notched five goals in 46 outings for United after arriving in November 2021.

Despite flashes of undoubted potential, particularly during the opening weeks of last season, he was unable to cement a starting berth.

A familiar face for United fans

And he will now seek to kick-start his career in Israel, where he will be a teammate of another ex-Tannadice star, Jeando Fuchs.

Jeando Fuchs impressed during his 15 months at Dundee United.
Jeando Fuchs impressed during his 15 months at Dundee United. Image: SNS

Cameroon international Fuchs joined the club after being released by Peterborough in the close-season, robbing United of a potentially lucrative sell-on fee if he had been the subject of a transfer fee.

Bnei Sakhnin currently sit in ninth place in the 14-team Premier Division following two wins from their opening six matches.

