Dundee United Mathew Cudjoe lands new club after Dundee United exit – and links up with another ex-Tannadice favourite Cudjoe showed flashes of potential last season in the Championship. By Alan Temple October 25 2024, 9:00am October 25 2024, 9:00am Share Mathew Cudjoe lands new club after Dundee United exit – and links up with another ex-Tannadice favourite Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5110428/mathew-cudjoe-joins-bnei-sakhnin-dundee-united/ Copy Link 0 comment Mathew Cudjoe in his new surroundings. Image: Mathew Cudjoe / X. Former Dundee United forward Mathew Cudjoe has joined Israeli top-flight outfit Bnei Sakhnin. Cudjoe, 20, officially departed the Terrors during the summer after talks regarding a new one-year deal broke down. The former Ghana U/20 international notched five goals in 46 outings for United after arriving in November 2021. Despite flashes of undoubted potential, particularly during the opening weeks of last season, he was unable to cement a starting berth. A familiar face for United fans And he will now seek to kick-start his career in Israel, where he will be a teammate of another ex-Tannadice star, Jeando Fuchs. Jeando Fuchs impressed during his 15 months at Dundee United. Image: SNS Cameroon international Fuchs joined the club after being released by Peterborough in the close-season, robbing United of a potentially lucrative sell-on fee if he had been the subject of a transfer fee. Bnei Sakhnin currently sit in ninth place in the 14-team Premier Division following two wins from their opening six matches.
Conversation