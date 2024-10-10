Where are Dundee United’s 11 departed Championship winners now?

It was a summer of upheaval at Dundee United.

As Jim Goodwin tooled up for a crack at the Premiership, a swathe of players departed. Many had laudably contributed to the club’s comfortable Championship triumph.

That facilitated a recruitment process that has, to date, proved largely successful, with the newly-promoted Tangerines occupying fifth spot and still unbeaten away from home in the top-flight.

And Courier Sport takes this opportunity to focus on those who headed for the exit door. Where did they end up? And how are they faring?

(Only those who made at least one league appearance for United last term are included, precluding the likes of Sadat Anaku, Mark Birighitti, Logan Chalmers, Brandon Forbes, Layton Bisland and Flynn Duffy.)

Mathew Cudjoe (Unattached)

“I believe in myself… I think this year people will see me in the national team, and when they do, they will see Messi in me,” said Cudjoe in July, after failing to come to an agreement on a one-year extension with United.

Never knowingly lacking in confidence – and, on occasion, showing the talent and technique to back it up – Cudjoe scored five goals in 47 outings for the Tangerines, with the majority coming during a super start to last term in the Championship.

Still just 20 years of age, Cudjoe is yet to find a new club.

Declan Glass (Cove Rangers)

The technically adept playmaker played a major part in United’s Championship triumph, including piecing together his longest-ever sequence of starts for the club in the seven games on the trot between August 26 and October 7.

However, Glass – formerly on loan with the likes of Derry City, Kilmarnock, and Partick Thistle – slipped further out of contention as the season went on, struggling to make the match-day squad by the end.

Glass is now plying his trade in League One with Cove Rangers.

Alex Greive (Bohemian FC)

A January arrival on loan from St Mirren to remedy a lack of pace in the final third, Greive made 13 appearances for the Tangerines – albeit often operating from wide areas to rather limited effect.

He scored one goal for United, during an impressive cameo against Arbroath, but Goodwin – the man who signed him for the Buddies – opted against pursuing a permanent deal when his contract in Paisley expired.

Instead, Greive made the switch to Irish football, joining Dublin-based outfit Bohemian FC, who are in a battle against the drop amid a disappointing campaign by their standards.

Liam Grimshaw (Unattached)

Grimshaw was the picture of professionalism and consistency for much of United’s march to promotion last term, enjoying a particularly impressive first half of the campaign – albeit he latterly lost his place to Miller Thomson.

Despite having a year left to run on his deal, Grimshaw departed by mutual consent on deadline day after Goodwin made it clear that his first-team opportunities would be limited.

He is yet to find a new club.

Sam McClelland (St Johnstone)

McClelland was snapped up on loan from St Johnstone to replace the ineffective Ollie Denham and bolster the Tangerines’ defensive options.

And the big Northern Irishman – like Ross Graham – would become a pivotal player during the run-in following injuries to Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt, with the youthful duo forming a superb partnership.

Upon his return to McDiarmid Park to fight for his place under ex-boss Craig Levein, the luckless McClelland suffered a ruptured achilles against Aberdeen in August. He faces a long road to recovery following surgery.

Scott McMann (Ayr United)

The most surprising of all United’s summer exits, albeit Will Ferry’s blistering start to life at Tannadice has somewhat assuaged that sense of shock.

McMann racked up 108 appearances over three years with United and was one of the club’s most reliable performers in their promotion push last term, earning a place in PFA Scotland’s Championship team of the year.

But, in a decision he described as “a bit of a surprise, on a personal level”, McMann’s contract was not renewed.

He is now eyeing a promotion double after joining high-flying Ayr United, helping Scott Brown’s charges to within one point of Championship leaders Falkirk.

Archie Meekison (Bohemian FC)

Meekison displayed undeniable class and promise during his decade at United, emerging through the youth ranks to play 39 games for the first-team and represent Scotland at U/21 level.

However, the last couple of years of Meekison’s contract were plagued by persistent knee issues and, despite Goodwin lauding his ability on numerous occasions, he wasn’t able to earn an extension.

Like former teammate Greive, Meekison is now at Bohemian FC along with another ex-United man, Liam Smith.

Chris Mochrie (Airdrieonians)

Mochrie is another player who quite a few Arabs advocated for keeping in the afterglow of promotion. Mochrie’s ability, physical gifts and eye for goal have never been in question.

Whether he affects games enough on a regular basis was a more pertinent query. And, ultimately, Goodwin opted against keeping the Dundee-born attacking midfielder.

Nevertheless, he departed after notching three of United’s most memorable goals last season – last-minute winners at Inverness Caley Thistle and Dunfermline Athletic, and the decisive strike at home to Ayr which effectively won the league for the Tangerines.

Now with second-tier strugglers Airdrie, Mochrie has scored one goal in 13 outings.

Jordan Tillson (Bath City)

United snapped up Tillson on loan from Ross County to add steel to the engine room and, while not always the toast of the fans, he performed his role ably – as one would expect from a veteran of more than 100 games in the Scottish Premiership.

He played 29 times for United and found the net once.

Tillson left County when his deal expired in the summer and joined hometown club Bath City, who play in the English National League South. They currently occupy 17th spot.

Jack Walton (Dundee United)

The easiest of the lot. Still between the sticks for United after penning another season-long loan deal.

David Wotherspoon (Dunfermline Athletic)

The St Johnstone legend arrived at United on a free transfer following a splendid three-month stint with Inverness, but maddeningly saw the early weeks of his short-term deal plagued by a persistent calf injury.

Nevertheless, he recovered sufficiently to contribute in the final straight, ultimately playing nine times and adding another winners’ medal to his collection.

Wotherspoon penned a one-year deal with Dunfermline Athletic – the club with whom he trained prior to joining Inverness last season – in July and boasts one goal and two assists in a largely struggling side.