Watch Dundee United’s £300,000 academy graduate bag stunning first goal – and current Tannadice starlet convert Scotland spot-kick

Brandon Forbes is already making his mark with the Canaries' U/21 side.

By Alan Temple
Brandon Forbes during his time at Dundee United
Brandon Forbes during his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS

Brandon Forbes notched his first goal since making a £300,000 deadline day switch from Dundee United to Norwich City.

Forbes, 18, lashed a thundering drive beyond Mathew Rowley as Norwich City’s U/21 side defeated their Reading counterparts in Premier League 2 action.

The effort capped a magnificent counter-attack, sparked by Finlay Welch’s dazzling solo run. 

A youngster with the eye for the spectacular, Forbes exploded onto the scene during United’s Premier Sports Cup campaign with an astonishing free-kick from distance against Ayr United.

Evidently impressed by his rise, the Canaries swooped in August, tabling an offer the Tangerines found to good to turn down for a player in the final year of his deal.

Watch the goal below:

Forrest fires home

Meanwhile, current United starlet Jamie Forrest marked his competitive debut for Scotland U/16s with a nerveless penalty kick in Tuesday’s Victory Shield clash with Ireland.

Forrest, 15, entered the fray as a second-half substitute at Broadwood, helping the Tartan Teens to a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Scotland then claimed the bonus point, prevailing 4-3 in the shootout as Forrest sent visiting keeper Darragh Brunton the wrong way from 12 yards. 

The young Scots continue their campaign with encounters against Northern Ireland on Thursday and Wales on Sunday.

Watch Forrest’s spot-kick below:

Conversation