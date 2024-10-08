40 new parking places at Perthshire beauty spot in £1.3million visitor services boost

Visitors to a popular Perthshire beauty spot will benefit from a host of new facilities designed to ease pressure on locals.

The improvements at Grandtully, near Pitlochry, include 40 extra parking spaces, toilets, showers and upgraded camping options.

They are part of a £1.3 million investment in the area, which is big draw for fans of water sports.

And it follows consultation with locals who identified parking shortages and a lack of facilities for visitors as key concerns.

The new services are at Grandtully Station Park, Paddle Scotland’s multi purpose site next to the River Tay.

They include:

• An additional 40 car parking spaces to accommodate increased visitor traffic;

• Accessible facilities, including six accessible toilets and a state-of-the-art ‘Changing Places Toilet’;

• Toilets, showers, and changing rooms available for day visitors and campers;

• Enhanced camping options and an active travel hub. These are intended to promote sustainable tourism and reduce inappropriate camping;

• Six fast electric vehicle (EV) charging points, as well as a campervan service point;

• Improved visitor information, including interpretation signs and a bike shelter with a maintenance point.

Residents key to Grandtully improvements

The works represent phase two of a three-part project at Grandtully.

Phase three will involve an education centre focused on water safety and outdoor skills training.

This stage was made possible through a £375,000 award from the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF).

It is a collaboration between Perth and Kinross Council, Paddle Scotland (formerly the Scottish Canoe Association) and 12 other funding partners.

Councillor Jack Welch, depute convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, hailed the improvements.

“It’s a great example of how we can manage increased visitor numbers while protecting and preserving the character of rural areas like Grandtully,” he said.

”Stephen Leckie, chairman of VisitScotland, said: “The project at Grandtully is a fantastic example of how working together to improve the infrastructure can help both visitors and residents alike.

“The new facilities will help alleviate pressure on parking, improve accessibility, and encourage visitors to get out and about and explore the area on bike or foot.”

Grandtully is a magnet for fans of activities such as canoeing, kayaking, white water rafting, abseiling, gorge walking, canyoning and mountain biking.

The surrounding countryside also makes it popular with walkers, runners and cyclists.