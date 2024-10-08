40 new parking places at Perthshire beauty spot in £1.3million visitor services boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

40 new parking places at Perthshire beauty spot in £1.3million visitor services boost

The improvements at Grandtully Station Park have been designed with visitors and locals in mind

By Morag Lindsay
Group of people cutting ribbon in front of visitor centre at Grandtully
Stuart Smith, Carol Anderson, Councillor Jack Welch, Stephen Leckie, Lynn Hamilton and Roger Holmes at the official opening of the Grandtully visitor facilities. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Visitors to a popular Perthshire beauty spot will benefit from a host of new facilities designed to ease pressure on locals.

The improvements at Grandtully, near Pitlochry, include 40 extra parking spaces, toilets, showers and upgraded camping options.

They are part of a £1.3 million investment in the area, which is big draw for fans of water sports.

And it follows consultation with locals who identified parking shortages and a lack of facilities for visitors as key concerns.

The new services are at Grandtully Station Park, Paddle Scotland’s multi purpose site next to the River Tay.

They include:

• An additional 40 car parking spaces to accommodate increased visitor traffic;

Group of people walking through Grandtully Station Park
Grandtully Station Park manager Carol Anderson giving guests a tour of the new facilities. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

• Accessible facilities, including six accessible toilets and a state-of-the-art ‘Changing Places Toilet’;

• Toilets, showers, and changing rooms available for day visitors and campers;

• Enhanced camping options and an active travel hub. These are intended to promote sustainable tourism and reduce inappropriate camping;

• Six fast electric vehicle (EV) charging points, as well as a campervan service point;

• Improved visitor information, including interpretation signs and a bike shelter with a maintenance point.

Residents key to Grandtully improvements

The works represent phase two of a three-part project at Grandtully.

Phase three will involve an education centre focused on water safety and outdoor skills training.

This stage was made possible through a £375,000 award from the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF).

Timber building at Grandtully
The new Grandtully visitor hub. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

It is a collaboration between Perth and Kinross Council, Paddle Scotland (formerly the Scottish Canoe Association) and 12 other funding partners.

Councillor Jack Welch, depute convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, hailed the improvements.

“It’s a great example of how we can manage increased visitor numbers while protecting and preserving the character of rural areas like Grandtully,” he said.

”Stephen Leckie, chairman of VisitScotland, said: “The project at Grandtully is a fantastic example of how working together to improve the infrastructure can help both visitors and residents alike.

“The new facilities will help alleviate pressure on parking, improve accessibility, and encourage visitors to get out and about and explore the area on bike or foot.”

Grandtully is a magnet for fans of activities such as canoeing, kayaking, white water rafting, abseiling, gorge walking, canyoning and mountain biking.

The surrounding countryside also makes it popular with walkers, runners and cyclists.

Conversation