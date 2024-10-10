Fife bin collections to change for ‘most households’ – how to check yours

“Most households” in Fife are set to have their bin collection times changed from Monday.

Fife Council is bringing in the changes due to the introduction of new single-shift patterns for waste staff.

The frequency of collections and the service will remain the same.

Fife Council’s four-bin system will also remain the same despite the new timetable.

The new calendar has gone live, and residents have been urged to check if their collections will change online.

The calendar allows residents to enter their postcode to find out if they will be affected by the changes.

Currently, bins can be emptied any time between 6am and 9pm.

The new shift patterns mean that collections will take place between 7am to 4.30pm.

Anyone with no access to the internet can either find a paper copy at a local community service centre or by asking a neighbour.

Fife Council can also be contacted on 03451550022

Fife Council praise ‘binfluencers’

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “Even if your day stays the same, your bin colour collection rota (the order your household bins are collected) may change.”

She added: “We really appreciate the work of our local ‘binfluencers’- those who take the lead in putting out the right bins on the right day, so that their neighbours can follow suit.”

Fife Council also has a FAQ page with more information.