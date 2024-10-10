EXCLUSIVE: Top Scottish golf course declares interest in nearby Fife club

A prestigious Scottish golf course has confirmed its intention to invest in a neighbouring Fife club.

Kingsbarns Golf Links, co-host of the annual Dunhill Links Championship, hope to agree an exciting new tie-up with Scotscraig Golf Club.

An EGM was held at Scotscraig on Tuesday night, at which members unanimously gave the green light to open talks with prospective funding partners.

Scotscraig, a links/heathland course at Tayport which is the 13th oldest in the world, lost nearly £200,000 in the last financial year and has sought to be proactive in securing its long-term future against a backdrop of rising costs and years of underinvestment in the course, clubhouse and general facilities.

The club’s board are now set to hold discussions with third parties, with a preferred funding partner identified.

Kingsbarns chief executive, Alan Hogg, stressed that the situation is a “sensitive” one for Scotscraig but did confirm their desire to strike a deal with the nearby Fife club, which is situated less than 20 miles along the coast.

“We have put in our interest and we’re waiting on confirmation to see if we are in negotiations with Scotscraig,” Hogg told The Courier.

“We’ll see where that takes us over the coming weeks.

“There’s nothing to really say just now other than we are interested.

“It’s obviously a very sensitive situation for the members of Scotscraig.”

Former US Open champion, Justin Rose, is an honorary member of Scotscraig and famously attempted to qualify there for The Open at St Andrews as a 14-year-old.

Kingsbarns is one of Scotland’s most renowned golf courses.

Near St Andrews, it is a worldwide top 100 ranked course that co-hosts the annual European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. In 2017, Kingsbarns was also the venue for The Ricoh Women’s British Open.