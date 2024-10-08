EXCLUSIVE: Historic Fife golf course faces crossroads membership vote on its future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Historic Fife golf course faces crossroads membership vote on its future

Outside investment has been sought to secure its future.

By Eric Nicolson
Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport.
Image: DC Thomson

Scotscraig Golf Club in Fife faces a crossroads members’ vote, with a change of ownership has floated to safeguard its future.

The world’s 13th oldest club, which has been in existence for over 200 years, will hold an EGM on Tuesday night.

Nearly £200,000 has been lost in the last financial year, with it being deemed that the current business model at Scotscraig is not equipped to deliver a sustainable future to cover current costs and provide funds on the scale needed to address decades of underinvestment in the course, clubhouse and general facilities.

To that end, the directors of Scotscraig Golf Club Ltd have held discussions with a number of third parties, with a view to securing its long-term future.

‘Turning point’

Members have been informed that the board, council and a number of past captains have unanimously recommended that one of these options should now be pursued to a conclusion.

An email signed by captain, Scott Edwards, and chairperson, Stuart Cross, read: “There is no doubt that this is a turning point for the club and an historic decision.

“The approach recommended to members is one which has been debated long and hard and in the view of the board and council offers the only realistic way to secure the future of Scotscraig Golf Club for the long term.

“Recent weeks have seen a number of Scottish golf clubs fail and either simply close or fall into insolvency.

“That outcome is not one which we were prepared to countenance or risk, and the route proposed to members will avoid Scotscraig ending up in the same position as those clubs.”

More than one option

The Courier understands there will be three options for new investment on the table at the EGM.

Scotscraig is a unique course at Tayport, which is part heathland, part links.

Justin Rose at Scotscraig in 2018.
Image: submitted.

Former US Open champion, Justin Rose, is an honorary member.

When Scotscraig was still a venue for Open qualifying, a 14-year-old Rose attempted to play his way into the 1995 Championship at St Andrews.

He didn’t make it that year but, on a return to the club in 2018, he said: “My love affair with the Open started right here at Scotscraig”.

