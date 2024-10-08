EXCLUSIVE: Historic Fife golf course faces crossroads membership vote on its future

Scotscraig Golf Club in Fife faces a crossroads members’ vote, with a change of ownership has floated to safeguard its future.

The world’s 13th oldest club, which has been in existence for over 200 years, will hold an EGM on Tuesday night.

Nearly £200,000 has been lost in the last financial year, with it being deemed that the current business model at Scotscraig is not equipped to deliver a sustainable future to cover current costs and provide funds on the scale needed to address decades of underinvestment in the course, clubhouse and general facilities.

To that end, the directors of Scotscraig Golf Club Ltd have held discussions with a number of third parties, with a view to securing its long-term future.

‘Turning point’

Members have been informed that the board, council and a number of past captains have unanimously recommended that one of these options should now be pursued to a conclusion.

An email signed by captain, Scott Edwards, and chairperson, Stuart Cross, read: “There is no doubt that this is a turning point for the club and an historic decision.

“The approach recommended to members is one which has been debated long and hard and in the view of the board and council offers the only realistic way to secure the future of Scotscraig Golf Club for the long term.

“Recent weeks have seen a number of Scottish golf clubs fail and either simply close or fall into insolvency.

“That outcome is not one which we were prepared to countenance or risk, and the route proposed to members will avoid Scotscraig ending up in the same position as those clubs.”

More than one option

The Courier understands there will be three options for new investment on the table at the EGM.

Scotscraig is a unique course at Tayport, which is part heathland, part links.

Former US Open champion, Justin Rose, is an honorary member.

When Scotscraig was still a venue for Open qualifying, a 14-year-old Rose attempted to play his way into the 1995 Championship at St Andrews.

He didn’t make it that year but, on a return to the club in 2018, he said: “My love affair with the Open started right here at Scotscraig”.