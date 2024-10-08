Man, 49, charged for alleged shoplifting at Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre

A 49-year-old man has been charged for allegedly shoplifting at Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Officers were called to Panmure Street – just outside the shopping centre – at 12.30pm on Tuesday following reports of an alleged theft.

The man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

One shopper reported seeing two officers walk through the Wellgate shortly after police arrived.

They said: “I was walking into the Wellgate when I saw the police car outside, but I didn’t think much of it at the time.

“I then passed two officers inside the centre so I knew something must have happened.

“They were on their way out at the time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Tuesday police received a report of shoplifting from a premises in the Panmure Street area of Dundee.

“A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear at court on Wednesday.”