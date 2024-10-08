Man, 49, charged for alleged shoplifting at Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 49, charged for alleged shoplifting at Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre

Police were called to Panmure Street.

By Andrew Robson & Ellidh Aitken
Police parked outside the Wellgate on Panmure Street after alleged shoplifting
Police parked outside the Wellgate on Panmure Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A 49-year-old man has been charged for allegedly shoplifting at Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Officers were called to Panmure Street – just outside the shopping centre – at 12.30pm on Tuesday following reports of an alleged theft.

The man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

One shopper reported seeing two officers walk through the Wellgate shortly after police arrived.

They said: “I was walking into the Wellgate when I saw the police car outside, but I didn’t think much of it at the time.

Man arrested for alleged shoplifting in Dundee city centre

“I then passed two officers inside the centre so I knew something must have happened.

“They were on their way out at the time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Tuesday police received a report of shoplifting from a premises in the Panmure Street area of Dundee.

“A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear at court on Wednesday.”

More from Dundee

CR0050273 - Dundee Christmas Village - Picture Shows - NL Productions Elves - Alex Stewart and Simon Thomson Brown - 081024 -Elliott Cansfield
Dundee Christmas village organisers tease 'immersive Santa experience'
The Reform Street chain closed on Monday.
Readers react to closure of Fridays and Go restaurant in Dundee
The Evening Telegraph, CR0009300, News, Ninewells parking firm has changed hands from Indigo to Saba. Picture shows; the new Saba signage around the car parks at Ninewells. Monday 13th May, 2019. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Parking fears over NHS Tayside plan to relocate 160 employees to Ninewells
3
Brandon Hayter
Payback order for dealer found with nearly £1m of drugs in Dundee
The burnt-out car off Annfield Road.
Photos show burnt-out car after car fire outside Dundee pet hospital
Forfar McDonald's
Obsessed Dundee man subjected ex-partner and her kids to McDonald's terror trip
Missing Dundee man Gavin Owners was last seen in Charleston
Appeal to trace missing man, 48, last seen in Dundee
Lane closures will be in place during the work
More roadworks to take place on Tay Road Bridge just weeks after reopening
5
A Police Scotland officer.
Missing Dundee girl, 15, traced 'safe and well'
Fridays and Go on Reform Street.
Dundee's Fridays and Go permanently shuts as TGI Fridays closes several UK restaurants