Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Puddle splasher and stun gun charger

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A motorist who soaked a group of school children by driving through a puddle has received points on his licence.

Ryan Spence, 42, admitted driving carelessly on Torbrex Lane, Stirling, on January 23 this year.

Defence agent George Pollock told Stirling Sheriff Court : “He accepts he was driving without reasonable consideration.

“There was no danger in terms of physical danger.”

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney told Spence his driving had been “an act of stupidity” and added: “No doubt you regret it.”.

Spence, of Stirling, was handed four penalty points and fined £400.

Crime proceeds

Drug trafficker Brandon Hayter, 24, agreed to hand over more than £28,000 to settle a proceeds of crime action brought against him. He was snared in police raids that netted almost £1 million worth of cocaine, heroin and etizolam in Dundee and Monifieth and was jailed for 46 months.

Brandon Hayter
Brandon Hayter has been ordered to pay back cash. Image: Police Scotland

Stunned

A Dundee man is awaiting sentence after his stun gun delivery was intercepted at Heathrow Airport.

Barry Lynch, 46, pled guilty to possessing a stun gun disguised as a torch at his Downfield home on August 8 in 2020.

A package with his Livingstone Place address was intercepted at the London airport a month earlier and found to contain the weapon.

When police executed a search warrant at the dad-of-two’s home, he led officers to his own dysfunctional stun gun.

He told officers he had been given it by a friend after raising concerns about his daughter going on solo dog walks at night.

The stun gun had been passed over for free due to having a charging issue and Lynch told police he had bought the intercepted device to use its charger.

Police firearms specialists found even once charged, the weapon seized from Lynch’s home still did not work.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentencing until November 7 for reports.

Fraudster jailed

A Perthshire charity boss who stole more than £85,000 from a Scottish cancer foundation set up in memory of her best friend’s daughter was jailed for three years. Lindsay MacCallum, 61, defrauded Rainbow Valley of £85,978 and embezzled £9,505 from the stem cell charity the Anthony Nolan Trust.

Lindsay MacCallum
Lindsay MacCallum was jailed.

Pay before travelling

American national Stephen Dabney, who attacked his former partner, has been ordered to pay a fine before he leaves Scotland.

He admitted seizing the student’s body and causing her to strike her head at an address in St Andrews on October 6.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Dabney, of Washington DC, had been visiting the woman for a long weekend.

The pair had gone out for a meal but things took an unsavoury turn and they argued, before Dabney said: “I’m sorry for what I’m about to do”, before attacking her.

Prosecutor Nicola Caira said: “He grabbed the complainer by the wrists, shaking her, causing her to fall backwards and land against a set of steps.

“She sustained scratches to the throat caused by the accused scratching her with his nails while grabbing her.

“There was no injury to her head and no medical attention was sought.”

Police later arrested Dabney who made “frank admissions” to officers before saying he was “guilty as charged”.

Dabney, 27, pled guilty from custody to assault.

Solicitor Lisa Duffus said the pair had been in an “on and off” relationship for five years but had been struggling with mental health issues in recent times.

