Payback order for dealer found with nearly £1m of drugs in Dundee

A drug trafficker agreed to hand over more than £28,000 today to settle a proceeds of crime action brought against him.

Brandon Hayter, 24, was snared in police raids that netted drugs worth almost £1 million, with cocaine, heroin and etizolam seized

Hayter admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drugs cocaine and heroin on September 7 last year in Dundee and Monifieth, when he appeared at the High Court earlier this year.

He was jailed for 46 months.

During raids linked to the case police officers recovered a haul of narcotics worth an estimated pounds £945,000.

The Crown brought proceedings against Hayter to seize crime profits following his conviction.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, for Hayter, told the High Court in Edinburgh during a brief hearing in the confiscation action a settlement has been reached.

He said Hayter was not present but was fully aware of the agreement and it was felt there was no need to bring him to court from prison in Peterhead.

Under the terms of the settlement it was agreed Hayter’s benefit from general criminal conduct was £28,356 and the available amount for a confiscation order was the same.

Judge Simon Collins KC made a confiscation order in that sum.

Hayter and David Henehan, 44, pled guilty to supplying illicit substances when they appeared at the High Court in Glasgow in May.

Henehan was given a 300-hour community payback order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.