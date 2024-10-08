Payback order for dealer found with nearly £1m of drugs in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Payback order for dealer found with nearly £1m of drugs in Dundee

Brandon Hayter, 24, was snared in police raids that netted drugs worth almost £1 million,

By Dave Finlay
Brandon Hayter
Brandon Hayter has been ordered to pay back cash. Image: Police Scotland

A drug trafficker agreed to hand over more than £28,000 today to settle a proceeds of crime action brought against him.

Brandon Hayter, 24, was snared in police raids that netted drugs worth almost £1 million, with cocaine, heroin and etizolam seized

Hayter admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drugs cocaine and heroin on September 7 last year in Dundee and Monifieth, when he appeared at the High Court earlier this year.

He was jailed for 46 months.

Dundee drugs seizure
Police recovered etizolam, heroin and Image: Police Scotland

During raids linked to the case police officers recovered a haul of narcotics worth an estimated pounds £945,000.

The Crown brought proceedings against Hayter to seize crime profits following his conviction.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, for Hayter, told the High Court in Edinburgh during a brief hearing in the confiscation action a settlement has been reached.

He said Hayter was not present but was fully aware of the agreement and it was felt there was no need to bring him to court from prison in Peterhead.

Under the terms of the settlement it was agreed Hayter’s benefit from general criminal conduct was £28,356 and the available amount for a confiscation order was the same.

Judge Simon Collins KC made a confiscation order in that sum.

Hayter and David Henehan, 44, pled guilty to supplying illicit substances when they appeared at the High Court in Glasgow in May.

Henehan was given a 300-hour community payback order.

