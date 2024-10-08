Fife Woman, 39, charged after ‘theft and disturbance’ at Kirkcaldy Co-op The 39-year-old was arrested at Co-op on Lauder Road. By Ellidh Aitken October 8 2024, 10:33am October 8 2024, 10:33am Share Woman, 39, charged after ‘theft and disturbance’ at Kirkcaldy Co-op Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5098872/kirkcaldy-co-op-theft-disturbance/ Copy Link Police at Co-op on Lauder Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: fifejammerlocations.com A woman has been charged after a “theft and disturbance” at a shop in Kirkcaldy. The 39-year-old was arrested at Co-op on Lauder Road on Monday afternoon. She is due to appear in court at a later date. Images posted on social media showed officers at the Co-op store, close to Victoria Hospital. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a theft and disturbance at a premises on Lauder Road in Kirkcaldy around 4.15pm on Monday, 7 October, 2024. “A 39-year-old woman has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at court at a later date.” Co-op has been contacted for comment.