Woman, 39, charged after ‘theft and disturbance’ at Kirkcaldy Co-op

A woman has been charged after a “theft and disturbance” at a shop in Kirkcaldy.

The 39-year-old was arrested at Co-op on Lauder Road on Monday afternoon.

She is due to appear in court at a later date.

Images posted on social media showed officers at the Co-op store, close to Victoria Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a theft and disturbance at a premises on Lauder Road in Kirkcaldy around 4.15pm on Monday, 7 October, 2024.

“A 39-year-old woman has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at court at a later date.”

Co-op has been contacted for comment.