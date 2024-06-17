Scott McMann addresses Dundee United exit as Tannadice title winner reflects on ‘surprise’

Scott McMann has confessed to a sense of “surprise” after being released by Dundee United during the summer.

The 27-year-old was one of 15 players to depart the Tangerines in the aftermath of their promotion to the Premiership.

The likes of David Wotherspoon, Chris Mochrie and Archie Meekison also headed for the exit door. However, the decision not to offer McMann an extended deal was the one that raised the most eyebrows.

He played all but one competitive match for United last term as was named in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year.

Nevertheless, McMann insists there was no time to lick his wounds, and he has swiftly penned a two-year contract with Championship outfit Ayr United.

He told the Ayrshire Post: “Being released by Dundee United was a bit of a surprise on a personal level but that’s football. You just need to dust yourself down and get on with the next opportunity.

“You can’t be guaranteed of anything in this game. I played 42 of the 43 games there last season, so yeah, there was a bit of disappointment in their decision. But that’s the nature of football and it’s important I don’t dwell on that.”

Another promotion for McMann?

The Honest Men have already make some impressive captures this close season, with Anton Dowds, George Oakley and Harry Stone also arriving.

And McMann sees no reason why he cannot challenge for a second successive promotion under Ayr boss Scott Brown.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he added: “Dundee United were a good side last year and went up, so it was an enjoyable season. To get in the team of the year was a nice bonus and I’m hoping for more of the same this year.

“There’s no reason we can’t replicate that. From the first conversation I had with the gaffer (Brown), he laid out the way he wanted to play, the project and the ambition of the club.

“Hopefully, this year we’ll be at the top end of the league and competing for promotion and then next year, it’s either in the Premiersip or really pushing again.”