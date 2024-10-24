EXCLUSIVE: ASOS billionaire’s football group reacts to Dundee United link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: ASOS billionaire’s football group reacts to Dundee United link

The Danish businessman is reportedly looking to add the Terrors to his footballing roster.

Anders Holch Povlsen.
By Laura Devlin

The football group owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen says it is “very satisfied” with their current sporting setup amid speculation about investment in Dundee United.

Reports in Povlsen’s homeland suggest the fashion tycoon, worth around £7 billion, is interested in attaining a partner in British football, with United specifically cited.

The Football Collective arm of his business already boasts Portuguese side CD Mafra, Nigerian talent academy FC Ebedei and Danish lower league side FC Fredericia.

The Highland resident also owns Danish champions FC Midtjylland.

What has ‘Football Collective’ said?

Earlier this week, Danish sports publication Tipsbladet claimed Povlsen has “investigated the possibility of buying into Dundee United”.

It is claimed the 51-year-old has “checked what it takes legally and practically to buy into the Scottish club”.

And the Football Collective, when contacted by The Courier, refused to rule out talks with the Tannadice outfit.

His spokesperson said: “The Football Collective – which is the company engaged in sports – state that they, of course, always stay away from engaging in speculation.”

They added: “That said, we are overall very satisfied with the current setup.”

Dundee United – who have yet to receive any indication of interest from Povlsen – have been owned by American businessman Mark Ogren since 2018.

Dundee United owner and chairman Mark Ogren. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

However, there has been speculation in recent months that English sides Brentford and Brighton were looking to invest in the Terrors as multi-club ownership models become increasingly popular with mega-rich Premier League tycoons.

It followed a recent relaxation of Scottish FA rules around such operations.

In June, Ogren confirmed reports United had held discussions with potential investors but no formal deal was struck.

That same month, shareholders voted to approve plans to convert around £5 million of club debt into shares.

Who is Anders Holch Povlsen?

Anders Holch Povlsen is the sole owner of Bestseller, which sells apparel under 11 brand names, including Jack & Jones, Only and Vero Moda.

He also has significant stakes in fashion giant ASOS, online grocery store Nemlig and payments company Klarna.

The Dane is also considered to be the richest man in Scotland due to his ownership of acres of land across the Highlands.

Conversation