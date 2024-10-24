EXCLUSIVE: ASOS billionaire’s football group reacts to Dundee United link

The football group owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen says it is “very satisfied” with their current sporting setup amid speculation about investment in Dundee United.

Reports in Povlsen’s homeland suggest the fashion tycoon, worth around £7 billion, is interested in attaining a partner in British football, with United specifically cited.

The Football Collective arm of his business already boasts Portuguese side CD Mafra, Nigerian talent academy FC Ebedei and Danish lower league side FC Fredericia.

The Highland resident also owns Danish champions FC Midtjylland.

What has ‘Football Collective’ said?

Earlier this week, Danish sports publication Tipsbladet claimed Povlsen has “investigated the possibility of buying into Dundee United”.

It is claimed the 51-year-old has “checked what it takes legally and practically to buy into the Scottish club”.

And the Football Collective, when contacted by The Courier, refused to rule out talks with the Tannadice outfit.

His spokesperson said: “The Football Collective – which is the company engaged in sports – state that they, of course, always stay away from engaging in speculation.”

They added: “That said, we are overall very satisfied with the current setup.”

Dundee United – who have yet to receive any indication of interest from Povlsen – have been owned by American businessman Mark Ogren since 2018.

However, there has been speculation in recent months that English sides Brentford and Brighton were looking to invest in the Terrors as multi-club ownership models become increasingly popular with mega-rich Premier League tycoons.

It followed a recent relaxation of Scottish FA rules around such operations.

In June, Ogren confirmed reports United had held discussions with potential investors but no formal deal was struck.

That same month, shareholders voted to approve plans to convert around £5 million of club debt into shares.

Who is Anders Holch Povlsen?

Anders Holch Povlsen is the sole owner of Bestseller, which sells apparel under 11 brand names, including Jack & Jones, Only and Vero Moda.

He also has significant stakes in fashion giant ASOS, online grocery store Nemlig and payments company Klarna.

The Dane is also considered to be the richest man in Scotland due to his ownership of acres of land across the Highlands.