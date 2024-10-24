EXCLUSIVE: David Babunski invites former Aberdeen hero to turn shock superspy as Dundee United plot Pittodrie raid

If you don’t ask, you don’t get.

It seems unlikely that Bojan Miovski will spill the beans about how to exploit any Aberdeen weaknesses, given how successful he was at Pittodrie and the regard with which he still holds the Dons.

But David Babunski will give it a crack.

The Dundee United star is an international teammate of Miovski with North Macedonia, with the duo helping their country roar to the summit of their Nations League during a successful recent international camp.

And Babunski will be touching base with the Girona marksman – with whom he also shares an agent – this week.

“For sure, I’m going to ask him a few questions,” smiled Babunski.

“Why not? Let’s see what he can tell me about Aberdeen and how we can exploit their weaknesses!”

Babunski: We can achieve so much

In a less tongue-in-cheek moment, Babunski has emphasised the importance of United remaining grounded and focused following a splendid start to the campaign; a “delicate” challenge.

The Tangerines sit fourth in the standings, only one point behind Rangers, and head to the Granite City defending an unbeaten away record in the Premiership this term.

Jim Goodwin’s men are also fresh from an astonishing victory against Hibs, battling back from a 2-1 deficit to win 3-2 courtesy of goals in the 93rd and 99th minute.

“We don’t want to get comfortable,” continued Babunski.

“We enjoyed the win, but we quickly focus on the next game. That is the delicate situation that we must manage. We don’t want to stop here. After a great start of the season, we see that we can achieve so much.

“So, we want to avoid complacency; to push this as far as we can.

“Moments like Saturday – and these games we have won – contribute to our confidence and reinforce that belief in ourselves, and the qualities that we have. I think we have good reasons to believe we can compete against any team in this league.”

‘An explosion of emotions’ at Tannadice

Reflecting on that unforgettable moment when Meshack Ubochioma lofted the ball over the head of Josef Bursik and into the Hibs net, sparking bedlam at Tannadice, Babunski adds: “It was an explosion of emotions.

“It’s been a long time since I have experienced a game like that.

“The fans have been remarkable, and I think that was a gift for them. They deserve it for the support they’ve been showing us all from the beginning of the season.

“We had an example from the Kilmarnock game (3-3 draw) that if we don’t give up – go until the end – then we have the capacity and quality to turn situations around.”

A comeback to remember

Meanwhile, Babunski lauded the impact of compatriot Kristijan Trapanovski, who climbed from the bench at the weekend to tee up Luca Stephenson’s goal – making it 2-2 – with a superb solo run and cross.

It was an impactful and cathartic moment for a player returning from four weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring strain.

That ruled him out of North Macedonia’s squad to face Latvia and Armenia, robbing him of the chance to make his full senior debut.

“It’s been a tough month for him – he missed out also the international call-up because of this injury – and I know Trapa worked very hard to come back as quickly as possible,” continued Babunski.

“We know what Trapa can do. He can make the difference and is so dangerous in those one vs one situations.

“As soon as I got the ball, I tried to give it to him. He had the space and time to go and do his thing – and he was effective again.”