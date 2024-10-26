Games, trains and super-scouts: Neill Collins looks back on mystery of Raith Rovers’ last clash with Livingston ahead of new meeting

Neill Collins has revealed he sent his ‘super scouts’ to file a report the last time Raith Rovers took on Livingston – his parents.

Collins was appointed the new boss at Stark’s Park in the wake of the meeting of the teams on August 31.

It was a match he watched on a train journey north to finalise the details of his move to Kirkcaldy.

A last-minute Jamie Brandon strike, coupled with a mistake by Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski, handed Livi a 1-0 victory.

And Collins is fully aware how difficult a task Raith face in the return fixture in West Lothian this afternoon against the so-far unbeaten hosts.

“No, but my parents were,” Collins told Courier Sport when asked if he had been in the stand for the last meeting with Livi.

“I sent my best scouts to get a look! So they were here that day, but I’ve watched it.

“Funnily enough, I watched that game on the train from York up to here, when I was coming to just finalise everything.

“I remember tracking the result and obviously hoping for a positive one. It was such a shame the way they lost the game that day.”

Collins: ‘It’s going to be tough’

Collins has taken charge of six games since his appointment in early September and is unbeaten in three competitive home matches.

However, all three on the road – against Ayr United in the SPFL Trust Trophy in his debut match and Dunfermline and Morton in the league – have ended in disappointing defeats.

It means 11 points separate Livi in second and Raith in eighth spot going into the encounter that kicks off the second quarter of fixtures.

“I think no matter when you go to Livingston, or where we are, the biggest compliment I can give is it’s going to be tough,” added Collins.

“And it’s going to be tight, and you’re going to have to do the hard side first.

“So we hope that [attacking] comes out, but we have to take care of the other side first.”

Meanwhile, Collins has confirmed new signing Cody David could make his debut against Livingston.

The former Everton trainee has penned a short-term deal with Raith after leaving Accrington Stanley in the summer but remains short of match sharpness.

“We’ll definitely be considering him to be involved,” said Collins, who will be without Dylan Easton through suspension.

“He’s got another week under his belt, and he’s still nowhere near it, fitness-wise. But in terms of playing a short amount of time, yes, I think he’s capable.”