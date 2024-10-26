Games, trains and super-scouts: Neill Collins looks back on mystery of Raith Rovers’ last clash with Livingston ahead of new meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Games, trains and super-scouts: Neill Collins looks back on mystery of Raith Rovers’ last clash with Livingston ahead of new meeting

Raith are seeking to become the first team to beat Livi in the league this season.

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins has revealed he sent his ‘super scouts’ to file a report the last time Raith Rovers took on Livingston – his parents.

Collins was appointed the new boss at Stark’s Park in the wake of the meeting of the teams on August 31.

It was a match he watched on a train journey north to finalise the details of his move to Kirkcaldy.

A last-minute Jamie Brandon strike, coupled with a mistake by Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski, handed Livi a 1-0 victory.

Livingston's Jamie Brandon celebrates his winning goal against Raith Rovers back in August.
Livingston’s Jamie Brandon celebrates his winning goal against Raith Rovers back in August. Image  Paul Byars / SNS Group.

And Collins is fully aware how difficult a task Raith face in the return fixture in West Lothian this afternoon against the so-far unbeaten hosts.

“No, but my parents were,” Collins told Courier Sport when asked if he had been in the stand for the last meeting with Livi.

“I sent my best scouts to get a look! So they were here that day, but I’ve watched it.

“Funnily enough, I watched that game on the train from York up to here, when I was coming to just finalise everything.

“I remember tracking the result and obviously hoping for a positive one. It was such a shame the way they lost the game that day.”

Collins: ‘It’s going to be tough’

Collins has taken charge of six games since his appointment in early September and is unbeaten in three competitive home matches.

However, all three on the road – against Ayr United in the SPFL Trust Trophy in his debut match and Dunfermline and Morton in the league – have ended in disappointing defeats.

It means 11 points separate Livi in second and Raith in eighth spot going into the encounter that kicks off the second quarter of fixtures.

“I think no matter when you go to Livingston, or where we are, the biggest compliment I can give is it’s going to be tough,” added Collins.

“And it’s going to be tight, and you’re going to have to do the hard side first.

New Raith Rovers signing Cody David.
Cody David could make his debut for Raith Rovers against Livingston. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“So we hope that [attacking] comes out, but we have to take care of the other side first.”

Meanwhile, Collins has confirmed new signing Cody David could make his debut against Livingston.

The former Everton trainee has penned a short-term deal with Raith after leaving Accrington Stanley in the summer but remains short of match sharpness.

“We’ll definitely be considering him to be involved,” said Collins, who will be without Dylan Easton through suspension.

“He’s got another week under his belt, and he’s still nowhere near it, fitness-wise. But in terms of playing a short amount of time, yes, I think he’s capable.”

Conversation