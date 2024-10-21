St Johnstone sign Barry Douglas as ex-Leeds star talks up ‘exciting project’ under Simo Valakari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone sign Barry Douglas as ex-Leeds star talks up ‘exciting project’ under Simo Valakari

The 35-year-old has been without a club since the end of last season.

By Eric Nicolson
Barry Douglas has signed for St Johnstone.
Barry Douglas has signed for St Johnstone. Image: PPA.

Barry Douglas has been confirmed as Simo Valakari’s second signing for St Johnstone.

The former Leeds, Wolves, Dundee United and Scotland defender has agreed a deal through to the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has been a free agent since returning from a second stint in Poland during the summer and will provide competition for Andre Raymond at left-back.

Saints also have Ghana international, Dennis Korsah, currently on trial.

He can play that position, as well as central defence and a holding midfield role.

Centre-back, Bozo Mikulic, signed last week.

Barry Douglas meets Simo Valakari before St Johnstone played Ross County.
Barry Douglas meets Simo Valakari before St Johnstone played Ross County. Image: SNS.

Douglas, who watched Saints beat Ross County on Saturday, said: “It is an exciting time. I am looking forward to the opportunity to come in and try to help the guys develop.

“There is a project here. It is a bit of a transition period with the new manager coming in.

“I had a look and it is quite a young squad, so I can definitely bring my quality and experience to help everyone develop both on and off the park.

“The hunger is still there, the drive is still there and that is why I am so excited to be here playing my football.

“There is definitely a lot of quality in the squad and I think when we start to work with the new manager and his philosophy, the only way is up really.”

If SFA clearance is granted, Douglas will be available for selection when Saints travel to Dens Park on Saturday.

