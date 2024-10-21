St Johnstone sign Barry Douglas as ex-Leeds star talks up ‘exciting project’ under Simo Valakari

Barry Douglas has been confirmed as Simo Valakari’s second signing for St Johnstone.

The former Leeds, Wolves, Dundee United and Scotland defender has agreed a deal through to the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has been a free agent since returning from a second stint in Poland during the summer and will provide competition for Andre Raymond at left-back.

Saints also have Ghana international, Dennis Korsah, currently on trial.

He can play that position, as well as central defence and a holding midfield role.

Centre-back, Bozo Mikulic, signed last week.

Douglas, who watched Saints beat Ross County on Saturday, said: “It is an exciting time. I am looking forward to the opportunity to come in and try to help the guys develop.

“There is a project here. It is a bit of a transition period with the new manager coming in.

“I had a look and it is quite a young squad, so I can definitely bring my quality and experience to help everyone develop both on and off the park.

“The hunger is still there, the drive is still there and that is why I am so excited to be here playing my football.

“There is definitely a lot of quality in the squad and I think when we start to work with the new manager and his philosophy, the only way is up really.”

If SFA clearance is granted, Douglas will be available for selection when Saints travel to Dens Park on Saturday.