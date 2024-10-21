Fife chip shop owner faces £1,500 repair bill after ‘brazen’ thieves smash door and steal charity tins

A Fife chip shop owner says he has been left with a £1500 repair bill after a late-night raid.

Fish and Chips on The Waterfront, in Anstruther, was targeted shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Thieves caused substantial damage to the door and till, where they got away with less than £50.

They also nicked two charity tins from the Shore Street chippy.

Thieves were ‘completely brazen’

Chris Lewis told The Courier: “I got a call after the alarm went off in the chip shop around 11.45pm.

“I raced down and reckon I only missed them by around four minutes – I actually think I must have passed them in the street.

“They were completely brazen and smashed in the door as people and buses were passing by.”

Chris said that CCTV footage shows the thieves barging at the door before managing to get in.

He said: “I think that initially, they were only after the charity jars – which probably held more than £50.

“However, one of them had a go at the till and smashed it trying to get into it.

“It was empty but the til itself is destroyed and will cost me around £1000 to replace.

“The damage to the door will cost me about £500 to repair.”

Chris added: “I feel completely violated after this.

“I know we are business premises but I understand how people say they feel like moving after a break-in to their homes.”

Chris called the police who said came quickly and took away CCTV footage to study to try to identify the suspects.

He said: “I think they were pretty young and also local.

Second break-in at chip shop

“They seemed to take off on foot afterwards.”

Chris said this is the second break-in at the chip shop in the 20 years he has owned it.

He said: “The last time was a long time ago and it was after that I installed the CCTV and alarm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Sunday police were called to a premises in the Shore Street area of Anstruther, following a reported break-in.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”