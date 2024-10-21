Fife chip shop owner faces £1,500 repair bill after ‘brazen’ thieves smash door and steal charity tins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife chip shop owner faces £1,500 repair bill after ‘brazen’ thieves smash door and steal charity tins

CCTV footage shows the thieves getting away with around £50 from Fish and Chips on the Waterfront in Anstruther.

By Lindsey Hamilton

A Fife chip shop owner says he has been left with a £1500 repair bill after a late-night raid.

Fish and Chips on The Waterfront, in Anstruther, was targeted shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Thieves caused substantial damage to the door and till, where they got away with less than £50.

They also nicked two charity tins from the Shore Street chippy.

Thieves were ‘completely brazen’

Chris Lewis told The Courier: “I got a call after the alarm went off in the chip shop around 11.45pm.

“I raced down and reckon I only missed them by around four minutes – I actually think I must have passed them in the street.

“They were completely brazen and smashed in the door as people and buses were passing by.”

Chris said that CCTV footage shows the thieves barging at the door before managing to get in.

He said: “I think that initially, they were only after the charity jars – which probably held more than £50.

Anstruther chip shop break-in
The Waterfront chip shop in Anstruther. Image: Supplied

“However, one of them had a go at the till and smashed it trying to get into it.

“It was empty but the til itself is destroyed and will cost me around £1000 to replace.

“The damage to the door will cost me about £500 to repair.”

Chris added: “I feel completely violated after this.

“I know we are business premises but I understand how people say they feel like moving after a break-in to their homes.”

Chris called the police who said came quickly and took away CCTV footage to study to try to identify the suspects.

He said: “I think they were pretty young and also local.

Second break-in at chip shop

“They seemed to take off on foot afterwards.”

Chris said this is the second break-in at the chip shop in the 20 years he has owned it.

He said: “The last time was a long time ago and it was after that I installed the CCTV and alarm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Sunday police were called to a premises in the Shore Street area of Anstruther, following a reported break-in.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Conversation