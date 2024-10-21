LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s incredible Hibs win screamed character – but manager Jim Goodwin won’t be happy with all of it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s incredible Hibs win screamed character – but manager Jim Goodwin won’t be happy with all of it

The Tangerines are flying high in the Premiership after a brilliant comeback at Tannadice.

Jim Goodwin celebrates with his staff at Tannadice. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

The final stages at Tannadice on Saturday came down to one thing – who wanted it most.

You just have to look at the stats in Dundee United’s win over Hibs, they were pretty much equal across the board.

Apart from the one that really matters – who scored the most goals.

That speaks to the mentality in this United squad.

We’ve seen it already this season but that sort of victory screams character.

Meshack the match-winner takes the acclaim
Meshack the match-winner takes the acclaim. Image: SNS

Plenty of ability, too, but the mental strength on show is great to see.

The same can’t really be said for that Hibs team. But that’s not Dundee United’s problem.

Meshack Ubochioma’s winner will be one that is remembered for a long time and Jim Goodwin was clearly delighted with it.

What will annoy Jim Goodwin

However, I do reckon he’ll be pretty annoyed at the goals his team conceded.

They’ve been excellent at the back in the Premiership this term but the two goals Hibs scored were pretty cheap.

Glenn Middleton grabbed his opportunity
Glenn Middleton grabbed his opportunity. Image: Shutterstock.

They did, though, have the mentality to get over that and the quality to make it count when it mattered.

Saturday also showed players need to show strong mental strength even when they’re not on the pitch.

Glenn Middleton was excellent against the Hibees and you can just tell he’s bust a gut in training, done everything he possibly could to show he should be in the team.

A great example.

