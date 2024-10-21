LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s incredible Hibs win screamed character – but manager Jim Goodwin won’t be happy with all of it

The final stages at Tannadice on Saturday came down to one thing – who wanted it most.

You just have to look at the stats in Dundee United’s win over Hibs, they were pretty much equal across the board.

Apart from the one that really matters – who scored the most goals.

That speaks to the mentality in this United squad.

We’ve seen it already this season but that sort of victory screams character.

Plenty of ability, too, but the mental strength on show is great to see.

The same can’t really be said for that Hibs team. But that’s not Dundee United’s problem.

Meshack Ubochioma’s winner will be one that is remembered for a long time and Jim Goodwin was clearly delighted with it.

What will annoy Jim Goodwin

However, I do reckon he’ll be pretty annoyed at the goals his team conceded.

They’ve been excellent at the back in the Premiership this term but the two goals Hibs scored were pretty cheap.

They did, though, have the mentality to get over that and the quality to make it count when it mattered.

Saturday also showed players need to show strong mental strength even when they’re not on the pitch.

Glenn Middleton was excellent against the Hibees and you can just tell he’s bust a gut in training, done everything he possibly could to show he should be in the team.

A great example.